Statement on Wind West

CANADA, September 11 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I would like to thank Prime Minister Carney for putting his faith in Nova Scotia’s Wind West project. We believe in his vision of Canada as an energy superpower and feel strongly that Nova Scotia can contribute much to reaching this goal. Today’s recognition of Wind West as a project of national interest is an important first step in the process.

This project can produce enough energy to meet up to a staggering 27 per cent of Canada’s total demand, attract billions of dollars of investment to Nova Scotia and create thousands of jobs for Nova Scotians.

This is truly a project of national significance. The buildout phase alone would provide significant economic development benefits to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – by purchasing millions of tonnes of materials and by contracting design, engineering, transmission management and construction opportunities for the new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines, all with significant Canadian content.

Beyond the construction phase, it will provide long-term operations and maintenance contracts, modernize and enhance ports and marine infrastructure and unlock energy abundance for new industries across Canada.

We look forward to working with the Government of Canada to revive the previously proposed Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit and confirm access to the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s low-interest financing, as these are critical to making it all happen.