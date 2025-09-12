ALOE BLACC, JACKSON BROWNE, KENNY LOGGINS, SETH MacFARLANE, PATTI AUSTIN, AND MORE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF ALAN BERGMAN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On what would have been Alan Bergman’s 100th birthday, the music world came together at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica to celebrate the extraordinary life of this legendary Emmy, Golden Globe and Oscar award-winning songwriter. Originally planned as a centennial celebration, the evening became a heartfelt memorial concert following Alan’s passing in July at the age of 99. As Alan himself had requested, the concert benefited The Jazz Bakery, where he served as a founding board member. Friends, family, collaborators, and admirers gathered for an unforgettable evening of music and remembrance, honoring not only Alan’s extraordinary career, but also his profound humanity and impact on generations of artists. Julie Bergman, Alan’s daughter, called the night “the best gift” she could imagine for her father.

The evening opened with a video of Alan Bergman singing “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Longtime friend of the Bergmans Paul Reiser then began with some beautiful words and introduced Seth MacFarlane, who performed two songs: “That Face” and “The Love Of Your Life,” both accompanied by Roger Kellaway on piano. The night continued with powerful performances of Alan’s music, with Aloe Blacc showcasing “In The Heat Of The Night” and “Love Makes The Changes," Michael Feinstein singing “Where Do You Start?” and “Nice‘n’ Easy,” and Lillias White’s performances of “Fifty Percent” and “He Was Cool”.

Patti Austin and Jason Gould’s duet to “How Do You Keep the Music Playing” and Patti Austin, Dave Grusin (a lifelong friend of the Bergmans), and Lee Ritenour’s performance of “It Might Be You” were additional highlights of the night.

The tribute also included Tierney Sutton singing “Like A Lover/So Many Stars” and “The Way We Were” and Nayanna Holley showcasing “We The People.” Jackson Browne performed “What Matters Most,” which is the song Alan always sang to close his own set when he performed. Further, Kenny Loggins and Hunter Hawkins delivered his hit and the Bergman tune, “I Believe In Love” and Sheléa closed the show with a stunning version of “A Piece of Sky” from Yentl.

Musical director Trey Henry assembled an amazing group of musicians that included Mitch Forman, Peter Erskine, Greg Phillinganes, Bob Sheppard, Bill Cantos, Jason Crosby, Serge Merlaud, Tamir Hendelman, Shelly Berg, and David Finck.

The evening also included heartfelt video messages from Bill Charlap, Pat Metheny, and Barbra Streisand. At 99, Alan Bergman had just finished writing the lyrics to nine of Pat Metheny’s tunes as a collaboration with Metheny for his upcoming album.

It was a moving and fitting dedication to a man whose lyrics helped shape some of the most iconic songs in American music history. From "The Way We Were,” “Nice ‘n’ Easy,” to "Windmills of Your Mind," Alan and Marilyn Bergman's work has shaped the soundtrack of our lives. Last night’s celebration reminded us all that while Alan may be gone, the music plays on.

Photos: Lester Cohen/Getty photos here. More available, so please feel free to reach out and we will provide.

