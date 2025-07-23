Prolific Songwriter/Film Composer David Longstreth Signs with Wise Music Group and WME

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Music Group and WME announce the signing of genre-defying singer-songwriter, film composer and producer David Longstreth. David Longstreth is the founder and songwriter behind Dirty Projectors, a mainstay in the pop and indie rock worlds since the band’s inception in 2002. Two Dirty Projectors’ albums, Bitte Orca (2009) and Swing Lo Magellan (2012), are often regarded as classics of the 2000s and 2010s.

Longstreth, also a prolific co-writer and producer, has collaborated with Solange, producing and co-writing five tracks on her widely acclaimed A Seat A The Table. He co-wrote "FourFive Seconds," a #1 international hit for Rihanna, wrote the short album Mount Wittenberg Orca for Björk and Dirty Projectors, and has written songs with David Byrne.

David Longstreth comments: “I want to write film scores, operas, ballets, symphonies, concerti, songs and chamber works of every stripe. In joining the Wise and WME rosters, I couldn't be more honored to be among so many of my favorite living composers — Missy Mazzoli, Bryce Dessner, Tyshawn Sorey, Terry Riley, Philip Glass and John Adams at Wise, and Emile Mosseri and Ludwig Göransson at WME. I aspire to music that sings across space and time for all the living world, and I’m thrilled to have Bradley Rainey at WME and Andrew Stein-Zeller, Gill Graham, Jeff Duncan and the whole team at Wise with me carrying this fire.”

He recently started working with film scoring agent Bradley Rainey at WME, who represents composers including Ludwig Göransson and Trent Reznor. Longstreth’s first orchestral film score was the April A24 release The Legend Of Ochi, starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson & Willem Dafoe, and directed by Isaiah Saxon. His two-piano score for the film Love Me, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, premiered at Sundance in 2024.

Bradley Rainey states “David’s unique talents as a composer and artist allow him to create scores that will help bring a film to life in a truly unique way. His music breaks through traditional scoring and gives him the ability to tap into an audience’s emotions, beautifully complimenting the storytelling onscreen. His future in film is bright.”

Executive Vice President Jeffrey Duncan affirms “David Longstreth is an uncompromising and original talent, restlessly inventive, emotionally resonant, and unafraid to blur the boundaries between pop, orchestral, and experimental music. Welcoming him to Wise Music Group alongside icons like Prokofiev, Thelonious Monk, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, and 10cc is both a fitting honor and a genuine thrill. After hearing his Song of the Earth with the LA Phil, I knew not only that we had to publish David’s work, but that we had to follow its message. That performance inspired us to make our LA office carbon neutral through solar energy. This partnership is as much about shared values as it is about David’s visionary music.”

Longstreth's scored music has been commissioned by Bang On A Can, s t a r g a z e, the Barbican London, the Helsinki Festival, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

His chamber work and most recent album, Song Of The Earth, performed by Dirty Projectors and German chamber ensemble s t a r g a z e, was released in April 2025 on Nonesuch / New Amsterdam Records / Transgressive Records and was listed as one of Pitchfork’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2025. The Los Angeles Philharmonic performed its US premiere in a sold out show at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2024.

G. Schirmer & Associated Music Publishers Director of Promotion Andrew Stein-Zeller says “David is one of the great musicians of the 21st century. His work as a songwriter, composer, and recording artist implores any listener to be more omnivorous, more curious, and more daring. We at Wise Music are ecstatic to be representing David in the next phase of his musical life, and honored to support him as he summits new creative peaks and continues to refine his unique, creative voice.”

Longstreth is currently at work on two Dirty Projectors albums, one for his band and one a solo project, and a classical commission for Third Coast Percussion.

About Wise Music Group

Wise Music Group is a global independent music publisher. The Group maintains a global network of standalone offices including London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Reykjavík, Bergamo, and Tokyo.

The Group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Edition Peters Group, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.

Wise Music Group owns or controls over half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop, and rock. The catalog features notable writers such as Duke Ellington, 10cc, Evan Dando, Greg Camp, and Thelonious Monk, among others.

About WME

WME is the original advocate for the world’s most extraordinary artists, content creators, and talent across books, digital media, fashion, film, food, music, sports, television, and theater. With over 125 years of experience, we work with clients across the full creative spectrum to diversify and grow their businesses, leverage the full potential of their intellectual property, and bring projects to life that define the cultural landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.