BOTTOMS UP® INVITATIONAL TOPS $4 MILLION IN FOUR YEARS TO FUEL COLORECTAL CANCER ALLIANCE MISSION

Craig Melvin & Lindsay Czarniak Host the Star-Studded Event to Help End Colorectal Cancer

The Bottoms Up Invitational isn’t just about incredible music, golf, and celebrity camaraderie, it’s about saving lives.” — Michael Sapienza

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth annual Bottoms Up® Invitational , hosted by TODAY anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, once again rallied well-known musicians, athletes and supporters to raise awareness and funds in the battle against colorectal cancer. The celebrity concert and golf tournament honor the memory of Craig’s brother, Lawrence Meadows, who died from the disease at age 43. Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men under age 50, and the second in women under 50, yet it is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers. The event brings attention to the disease and has raised more than $4.4 million over four years in support of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the nation’s largest nonprofit dedicated to ending the disease.This year’s invitational kicked off September 14 with a high-energy reception and concert at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, featuring performances by members of Hootie & The Blowfish, Lisa Lisa, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sister Hazel, Ryan Cabrera, and more. On September 15, celebrity guests – including Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Scott Foley, Rutledge Wood, Stephanie Szostak, Debbe Dunning, Maury Povich, Charlie Rymer, and others – teed off in support of the charity tournament at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk, CT.The support comes at a critical time. One fifth of colorectal cancer cases nationwide occur in people under age 54, and it is one of the fastest growing cancers in people under age 50. Cases among Americans ages 20 to 39 are projected to increase by 90 percent by 2030. In 2025, almost 60 Americans in their 40s or younger will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer every single day - that’s equivalent to a diagnosis in young people every 25 minutes.“The Bottoms Up Invitational isn’t just about incredible music, golf, and celebrity camaraderie, it’s about saving lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Craig and Lindsay are turning personal loss into powerful action, helping us shine a national spotlight on a disease that’s taking far too many young lives. Every dollar raised moves us closer to a future where we can end colorectal cancer and ensure more families stay whole.”Proceeds from the event will benefit the community served by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance through programs that advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research. To learn more about how you can get involved or to donate, visit bottomsupinvitational.org.About The Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND , magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org BOTTOMS UP is a registered trademark of the Bottoms Up Organization and is used by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance under license.Media ContactEmily Blasieblasi@ccalliance.org(202) 971-9964

