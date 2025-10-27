National Blue Hope Bash Celebrates Craig Melvin & Lindsay Czarniak for Commitment to Colorectal Cancer Advocacy

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak were honored with the Blue Star Award at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Bash. The 2025 Blue Star Award was presented to Craig and Lindsay for their conviction and unwavering dedication to the Alliance’s mission to end colorectal cancer. Colorectal Cancer Alliance CEO Michael Sapienza addressed the crowd at the Blue Hope Bash emphasizing the urgent need for action to advance progress and save lives.

Annual Gala Raises $2.1 Million in Mission to End the DIsease

The Blue Hope Bash is more than a gala. It’s a call to action.” — Michael Sapienza

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, held its annual Blue Hope Bash on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The gala event to raise awareness and funds for one of the nation’s deadliest cancers featured notable celebrities committed to the cause including TODAY anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, award-winning sportscaster, Lindsay Czarniak. The couple was recognized with the Blue Star Award, honoring individuals who display conviction and unwavering dedication to the Alliance’s mission. This year’s event inspired moments of tears and celebration, while raising $2.1 million to assist the Alliance in its lifesaving work.Melvin and Czarniak have been prominent advocates since the death of Melvin’s brother, Lawrence Meadows, who passed away from colorectal cancer at age 43. Melvin serves on the Alliance’s Board of Directors and, together with his wife, co-founded the Bottoms Up Invitational, a two-day concert and golf fundraiser that has raised more than $4.4 million to support prevention, patient services, and research.“The Blue Hope Bash is more than a gala. It’s a call to action,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “It’s an evening to recognize and build on the momentum of allies like Craig and Lindsay, whose passion drives awareness, fuels research, and inspires action that saves lives.”Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined, and cases are rising in people under age 50, yet it is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers. Incidence among Americans ages 20 to 39 are projected to increase by 90 percent by 2030. Every day, almost 60 Americans in their 40s or younger will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer - that’s equivalent to a diagnosis in young people every 25 minutes.The inspirational Blue Hope Bash gathering remembers those lost to the disease and underscores the importance and need to talk about and fundraise for colorectal cancer prevention measures, patient support, and research advancements. The evening of hope and celebration was chaired by Cory and Cayley Tull, and included entertainment by freestyle+, and a live auction. Award-winning journalist, Judi Gatson, of WIS 10 NBC in Columbia, SC, emceed the event, and stage IV colorectal cancer patient, Diana Zepeda, who was diagnosed at age 33, shared the impact that the Alliance has had on her path.Proceeds from the event benefit the community served by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The Alliance offers critical resources for patients and caregivers, such as free professional assistance via certified patient and family support navigators, financial assistance, peer support groups, and an annual conference, AllyCon, in Miami on December 12-14, 2025. For more information or to make a gift to the Alliance, visit bluehopebash.org or colorectalcancer.org. Donations will be matched on Giving Tuesday, December 2.About The Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

