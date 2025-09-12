FROM FORTUNE 500 TO FAMILY LEGACY, TEENA JACKSON TAKES THE TORCH WITH RULE YOUR DATA

Teena Jackson, CEO of Rule Your Data

Data and Operations Leader Joins Family Trucking and Diesel Repair Businesses to Build Black Generational Wealth.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Intergeneration Month this September, veteran data and operations expert Teena Jackson, announces the launch of Rule Your Data (formerly known as Amerston Partners) and joins her family’s trucking and diesel repair businesses. Through this expansion, Teena honors her grandfather’s entrepreneurial legacy by preserving wealth, strengthening family enterprises, and setting the stage for future generations.Building on this foundation, Rule Your Data helps businesses and families protect and grow what they’ve built by keeping their information accurate, reliable, and secure, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. With over two decades guiding Fortune 500 companies and global operations, Teena now applies her expertise to strengthen the foundation her grandfather built as a pioneering entrepreneur in a segregated South Carolina town.“Most business growth stories focus on financial gains or market disruption,” says Teena. “My approach is rooted in legacy, values, and humanity. I help businesses create systems that strengthen operations across generations, support their teams, and ensure their work leaves a lasting legacy.”Teena’s grandfather overcame systemic barriers, racism, and limited formal education to become the first entrepreneur in their family, starting businesses in trucking and then later a gas station and restaurant. His entreprenerurial vision has been carried forward by Teena’s two brothers in the family’s trucking and diesel repair businesses. Now, Teena steers the next chapter of this enduring legacy.Her approach is grounded in corporate-level strategy and guided by deep curiosity, turning complex challenges into solutions that are simple, sustainable, and values-driven. Through data-informed systems and operational frameworks, Teena has a unique ability to ask the right questions, even the uncomfortable ones, that reveal what truly makes a business work. Her mission is to create generational systems of success that honor the past, support the present, and ensure that future generations inherit not only the enterprise, but also the infrastructure to sustain it.With a vision of a world where families no longer have to choose between caring for their loved ones and leading thriving businesses, Teena equips leaders with the tools to embrace both. To learn more about Rule Your Data and how Teena provides solutions for balance, growth, and enduring legacy, please visit www.ruleyourdata.com About Rule Your Data and Teena Jackson:Teena Marie Jackson is a Data and Operations Expert and the CEO of Rule Your Data, where she helps businesses and families protect and grow what they’ve built by keeping their information accurate, trustworthy, and secure while reducing costs and boosting productivity. Backed by an MBA from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Winthrop University, she brings a rare blend of technical expertise and people-first leadership to every project. With nearly two decades of experience, including work with Fortune 500 companies, Teena is known for specializing in corporate risk, data governance, and operations to build systems that last. Through Rule Your Data, she equips organizations and entrepreneurs to uncover hidden risks, simplify operations, and create lasting structures that strengthen both businesses and legacies. For more information, visit www.ruleyourdata.com or follow Teena Jackson on LinkedIn at Teena Marie Jackson and Instagram at @teenaiscurious.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.