Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,154 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT hosting public hearing on proposed rule changes regarding project bidding, ORVs in the right-of-way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is hosting a public hearing regarding changes to agency rules and regulations.

Proposed changes include the following chapters:

·Chapter 1: Procedures for Public Notice of Call for Bids

·Chapter 6: Bidder Prequalification Procedures for Transportation Projects

·Chapter 8: Award and Execution of Contract

·Chapter 10: Procedures for Submitting Bids

·Chapter 33: new rule regarding Off-road Recreational Vehicles, Interstate Rights of Way and Crossings

The hearing is to take place in person from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the auditorium at WYDOT headquarters in Cheyenne or virtually via Zoom. The proposed changes to the rules, as well as public hearing information and a Zoom link and call-in number, can be found on WYDOT’s website.

The proposed rule was reviewed and approved to proceed to rulemaking by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

More information about the rule can be found on the State’s administrative rules website: https://rules.wyo.gov/Search.aspx?mode=2

Public comments about the rules are accepting during the hearing, via email to dot-managementservices@wyo.gov or via mail to:

Management Services
5300 Bishop Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY. 82009

All comments must be postmarked or received by end of day Sept. 15 for consideration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WYDOT hosting public hearing on proposed rule changes regarding project bidding, ORVs in the right-of-way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more