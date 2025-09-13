Sholdon Daniels Launches Common Sense Conference in Dallas

Sholdon Daniels Launches star-studded Common Sense Conference in Dallas: “Changing the Narrative. Building the Community.”

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sholdon Daniels, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 30th District, earlier this week announced the Common Sense Conference, a high-energy community gathering focused on faith, family, work, and service—not spin. The event will be held Saturday, September 13, 2025, 2:00–5:00 PM at Kiest Park Gymnasium in Dallas, with a non-political prayer meeting from 1:00–2:00 PM featuring words from Rev. Donnie Foster from Keystone Bible Church, Dr. Tommy Mann from Highland Terrace Baptist Church, Pastor lance Eiland from Transformation Church, and Andy Little--a respected community member.“Leadership means stepping forward when it’s hard,” said Sholdon Daniels. “We’re building a movement that doesn't only sound good, but one that puts families first, grows paychecks, strengthens schools, and keeps our neighborhoods safe. Critics can shout; neighbors will build.”The program features remarks from Col. Allen West, Annette Albright, Vote CEO, Zeek Arkham, DJ Daniel, Theodis Daniel, Monty Montanez, Seevest Gardens, JamminLu, and Sholdon Daniels, with hosting by TikTok personality Ace Smart and music by DJ Vizion. Organizers emphasize a diverse, family-friendly atmosphere designed to change the narrative about conservatives by highlighting real service, small-business growth, veteran mentorship, and parent-driven education.“Courage is contagious,” said Daniels. “Despite escalating attacks from political opponents, we will model respect, unity, and action. This is what real leadership looks like—show up, serve, and deliver.”Supporters say momentum for Daniels is growing across TX-30, with voters seeking practical, common-sense solutions and expressing dissatisfaction with the status quo. “People are tired of being last,” Daniels added. “We’ll be the change—together.”EVENT DETAILSWhat: Common Sense Conference (community rally)When: Sat, Sept 13, 2025 — Prayer 1:00–2:00 PM (no politics). Program 2:00–5:00 PM.Where: Kiest Park Gymnasium, Dallas, TXProgram: Colors & Pledge, Live National Anthem, keynotes (2:10–4:30), raffles & closing candidate remarks (4:30–5:00).Tickets: Free RSVP at www.DanielsForUs.com Vendors/Volunteers/Sponsors: Inquiries to campaign@danielsforus.comMedia Row: Podcasts, radio, and local outlets welcome; reserve interview windows via booking@danielsforus.com.

