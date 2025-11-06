Sholdon Daniels Leads Emergency Food Drop in Dallas Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

Grassroots effort provides relief to over 100 residents in underserved neighborhoods

I believe the shutdown is the result of Senate Democrats refusing to pass a budget unless it includes funding that prioritizes non-citizens over Americans. It’s wrong.” — Sholdon Daniels

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENovember 6, 2025Dallas, TX — On Monday, November 4, Republican congressional candidate Sholdon Daniels joined local activists from the grassroots coalition Conservatives Care! to deliver emergency food bags to families in some of Dallas’ most underserved communities. The outreach, organized in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown, provided food to more than 100 people across several neighborhoods.“As the government stalls, real people are going without,” said Daniels. “We wanted to make sure that families in our city didn’t go hungry because of political dysfunction in Washington.”The event was coordinated to support residents during the government shutdown, which has disrupted key services and created economic uncertainty for many working-class families. The food bags were generously donated by a local Tom Thumb, reflecting the growing confidence that major community partners have in Daniels’ campaign and its commitment to real impact. While distributing supplies, Daniels spoke directly with residents about the challenges they face and what they believe will help their communities succeed.“People told me they want more local jobs, youth programs like sports and after-school activities, and a return to stronger morals in society,” Daniels said. “That’s exactly what I’m fighting for—empowering entrepreneurs, supporting working families, and restoring values that build strong communities.”Daniels emphasized that if elected, he plans to seek a seat on the House Small Business Committee to promote small business development and job creation throughout TX-30.In a statement about the shutdown, Daniels said:“I believe the shutdown is the result of Senate Democrats refusing to pass a budget unless it includes funding that prioritizes non-citizens over Americans. It’s wrong. The government should work for the American people first. Texans deserve better.”As of November 6, the U.S. Senate has held 13 votes related to funding measures that would end the shutdown, and all 13 times, Democrats voted "no."Daniels, a 39-year-old trial lawyer and congressional candidate, is campaigning on a platform focused on lowering taxes, strengthening border security, promoting Christian values, and investing in local communities. He has pledged to serve all residents of the 30th District, regardless of race, party, or income level.The Republican primary election will be held on March 3, 2026.Media Contact:Amber Cucciamedia@danielsforus.com

