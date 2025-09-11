Governor Katie Hobbs Takes Action to Protect Arizonans’ Health Care Freedom

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order expanding access to COVID vaccines in Arizona. This action seeks to protect the health and safety of Arizona families ahead of respiratory disease season, and to reduce the strain on Arizona’s hospital system and health care workers.

“We are taking action to protect the health care freedom of Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Vaccines are critical tools that safeguard public health and prevent serious illness. Arizonans and their doctors deserve the freedom to access the COVID vaccine if it is right for them. With this Executive Order, we are following the science and ensuring that Arizonans have access to vaccines to keep themselves and their families safe.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated COVID vaccines for limited populations: people aged 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe disease. The Governor’s Executive Order aims to make those vaccines available to the broader public, following the evidence-based recommendations of health care professional organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends COVID vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and younger; the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which recommends COVID vaccines for pregnant women; and the American Academy of Family Physicians, which recommends COVID vaccines for all adults 18 years and older.

Specifically, Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order:

Directs the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and Board of Pharmacy (BOP) to make vaccines, including the recently approved COVID vaccine, broadly accessible and available to Arizonans who want them.

Allows ADHS to issue a “standing order” that serves as a prescription for pharmacists and health care providers to administer COVID vaccines in accordance with nationally-recognized professional clinical guidance that ensures broad access in accordance with state law.

Directs BOP to provide guidance and clarity on administering ADHS-issued standing orders to qualified pharmacists.

Directs ADHS to continue providing guidance to the public, health care providers, payors, and pharmacists on vaccine access, safety, efficacy, and effectiveness.

Directs the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions to coordinate with and encourage health insurance plans to continue to cover COVID vaccines.

Read the Executive Order here.