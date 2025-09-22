Massachusetts AI Career Fair Returns Oct. 1 at Hynes, Connecting 5,000+ Job Seekers with 50+ Employers

AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development & Career Fair Boston AI Week Boston Generative AI Meetup

Massachusetts’ flagship AI career fair on Oct. 1 convenes thousands of job seekers and employers at Hynes for networking, skills workshops, and hiring.

The AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development and Career Fair is a fantastic opportunity for anyone seeking to advance their AI career.” — Sabrina Mansur, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massachusetts’ flagship AI workforce event, the AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development and Career Fair, returns Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (12:00–5:00 p.m. ET) at the Hynes Convention Center, convening 50+ hiring organizations and more than 5,000 job seekers across AI, data, and adjacent fields. Full details and registration are available at massachusetts.workforcein.ai Last year’s fair connected 2,000+ job seekers with 40+ employers, making it the state’s largest AI-focused career event. In 2025, the fair again serves as a statewide platform where talent meets opportunity - from students and career-pivoters to senior technologists and executives. Attendees can expect structured networking with hiring managers, employer spotlights, and practical guidance on high-demand skills and roles across engineering, product, analytics, design, policy, and operations.Organizer Quote“Massachusetts can lead the world in AI, if we make the on-ramps clear and accessible,” said Judah Phillips, organizer. “The AI Workforce Development and Career Fair brings together employers, educators, and talent in one room so people can discover real roles, real skills, and real opportunities right now.”Partner & Ecosystem Quotes“The AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development and Career Fair is a fantastic opportunity for anyone seeking to advance their AI career,” said Sabrina Mansur, Director, Massachusetts Artificial Intelligence Hub at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative. “From experienced professionals to those growing their skillsets, Boston AI Week will welcome thousands of people and introduce them to the local AI ecosystem.”“The AI Career Fair is exactly the kind of high-impact initiative Massachusetts needs to grow its leadership in AI,” said Paul Baier, CEO of GAI Insights and Founder of GAI World. “By connecting thousands of talented people with employers at the forefront of innovation, we’re strengthening the entire AI ecosystem in Boston and beyond.”“Developers are adopting AI at record speed—and security has to keep pace. We support programs that match great candidates with teams building secure software from day one. This Career Fair is a high-leverage moment for Boston’s builder community.” - Geoff Bibby, Snyk“At Maven AGI, we see thousands of applications across just a handful of roles—but in-person meetings are how we get to know future teammates. The AI Career Fair brings together an amazing mix of talent from across the Greater Boston ecosystem. It’s inspiring to connect with both new talent entering the industry and experienced professionals who’ve helped build it.” - Jonathan Corbin, Maven AGI“Boston has always been at the center of innovation, and the AI Career fair further positions our city as the hub for continued leadership transforming entire industries. Given our Boston roots, All Stage is proud to play a role as the connective tissue between innovative founders and the investors who partner with them.” - Jason Burke, Founder, All Stage“AI is transforming how creative industries operate, from game design to community engagement. The AI Career Fair is where we meet the engineers, data scientists, and creators who will shape the next era of gaming and culture.” — Greg Selkoe, Founder & CEO, XSETWho Should Attend-Job seekers in AI/data/analytics (all levels), recent graduates, and career-pivot professionals-Hiring managers, recruiters, and business leaders building AI teams-Educators, workforce programs, and civic partnersWhy It MattersThe Career Fair directly supports the Commonwealth’s AI workforce priorities and the region’s growing demand for AI practitioners, offering a concentrated, outcomes-oriented venue for connections that lead to jobs.Event Details-Date/Time: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 12:00–5:00 p.m. ET-Venue: Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA-Registration: massachusetts.workforcein.aiMedia-Press Credentials, Interviews, On-site Access: info@aiweek.boston-B-roll & Photos: Exhibitor hall and networking available on siteBoilerplate - AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development and Career FairThe AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development and Career Fair is the state’s flagship gathering connecting job seekers, hiring managers, government, academia, and investors to accelerate job creation and economic growth. As part of Boston AI Week — the nation’s largest citywide AI festival — the fair anchors a weeklong celebration of innovation, education, and opportunity. Learn more at massachusetts.workforcein.ai

