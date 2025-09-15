Boston AI Week Debuts Sept. 26–Oct. 3 With 100+ Events, 10,000+ Participants, and Global Scale

Boston AI Week AI in Massachusetts Workforce Development & Career Fair Boston Generative AI Meetup

Citywide AI festival convenes 10,000+ participants across 100+ events, including Boston Generative AI Meetup, GAI World, AI Woodstock, and the AI Career Fair.

Boston AI Week showcases Massachusetts’ AI leadership, uniting enterprises, entrepreneurs, investors, academia, artists, and the public to explore innovation, shape the future, and grow the economy.” — Judah Phillips, Founder, Boston AI Week

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston AI Week debuts September 26–October 3, 2025, with 100+ events and 10,000+ participants expected, positioning itself among the world’s largest citywide AI festivals. Across one week, Boston becomes a hub where enterprises, startups, researchers, artists, students, investors, and government come together to build the future of artificial intelligence. Explore the schedule and get involved at aiweek.boston Event Details-When: September 26–October 3, 2025-Where: Citywide, Boston, Massachusetts (with Hynes Convention Center anchor events)-What: 100+ events, 10,000+ participants expectedGet Involved: Visit aiweek.boston to explore the schedule, host an event, or join the communityThe festival blends hands-on workshops, open community events, and premium sessions—many free or low-cost—to make AI accessible, impactful, and inclusive. Featured events include the Boston Generative AI Meetup (one of the world’s largest in-person AI meetups), the AI Workforce Development and Career Fair at Hynes, GAI World 2025, and AI Woodstock.Organizer Quotes“Boston AI Week is where Massachusetts shows how AI gets built and deployed,” said Judah Phillips, Founder and Organizer of Boston AI Week, GM/CEO of Squark AI , and Chief AI and Product Officer at Market Holdings. “We bring together enterprises, researchers, academia, startups, founders, investors, nonprofits, artists, government, museums, and the public in one festival where people can learn, hire, invest, grow, and launch together. Boston AI Week showcases Massachusetts’ AI leadership, uniting these communities to explore innovation, shape the future, and grow the economy.”“Our goal is radical openness,” said Paul Baier, Co-Organizer of Boston AI Week, Founder of GAI World and CEO of GAI Insights. “Anyone can attend, and anyone can propose an event. That’s how we create a durable, inclusive AI community for the state.”Partner & Ecosystem Quotes“Boston AI Week is the place to be if you care about the future of AI. It’s a powerful platform to share what we’ve learned building Maven AGI and to help shape the next wave of enterprise-grade AI agents.” - Jonathan Corbin, Maven AGI“AI is a force multiplier for developers when it’s secure at inception. Boston AI Week brings the builder community together to share practices for shipping secure software at AI speed.” - Manoj Nair, Chief Innovation Officer, Snyk“The talent driving AI innovation will define Massachusetts as a global leader. Boston AI Week connects the region’s brightest minds with the companies leading disruption and innovation.” - Jason Burke, Founder, TBD Angels“The Seaport is Boston’s front door to innovation, hospitality, and culture. Boston AI Week plays a vital role in connecting talent and ideas with catalytic opportunities that strengthen the city’s tech ecosystem.” - Yanni Tsipis, Senior Vice President of Development, WS Development“Boston is defining AI’s next chapter. From our global HQ here, Creatio is advancing agentic automation and no-code for enterprises worldwide. As a sponsor, we’re supporting the community that turns breakthrough ideas into deployed AI.” - Jason Olkowski, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Creatio“Boston AI Week is the stage to show how AI is reshaping heavy industry. At Machinery Partner, we see how the right equipment transforms businesses—AI is becoming just as essential, driving smarter machinery, efficient operations, and sustainable growth.” - Clément Cazalot, CEO, Machinery Partner“AI is reshaping culture at internet speed. At XSET, we live at the intersection of gaming, music, and creators—and Boston AI Week is where that creative energy meets the builders inventing what’s next.” - Greg Selkoe, Founder & CEO, XSETWhat Journalists Can Expect-Citywide visuals: packed meetups, mainstage sessions, lab demos, and community events-Access to leaders: founders, researchers, enterprise executives, and hiring managers-Policy and workforce coverage: ethics, economic development, and AI talent pipelinesHow to Participate-Explore the Schedule: aiweek.boston-Host an Event: Submit via the host form: aiweek.boston-Join the Community and Download the Event App: aiweek.bostonBoilerplate - Boston AI WeekBoston AI Week is among the largest AI festivals in the world — a citywide celebration designed to bring together enterprises, startups, investors, researchers, artists, students, and government to accelerate the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. With 100+ events and 10,000+ participants expected in 2025, Boston AI Week has become a defining moment for the region’s AI ecosystem and a global showcase of innovation. Learn more at aiweek.boston.Media ContactJudah PhillipsBoston AI Weekinfo@aiweek.boston

