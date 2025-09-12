The Global Games Show 2025, hosted by VAP Group with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Returns for 3rd Edition

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the resounding success of past two editions, VAP Group in association with Times of Games is set to host an event on 10-11th December, 2025 in Abu Dhabi that will bring together global gamers and enthusiasts with 5,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, 100+ sponsors and exhibitors, and 150+ media representatives all under one roof to spearhead the gaming revolution with the latest gaming trends, innovations and tool and equipment.They are also proud to announce the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau for the upcoming Global Games Show, further strengthening our mission to bring world-class innovation and thought leadership to the heart of the UAE.Over the years, the Global Games Show has played a vital role in creating iconic leaders in the gaming arena and partnering with international gaming companies. Here’s what our past event helped to achieve:What to Expect in 2025: Interact with top creators, investors, and gamers around the globe to create significant strides in the gaming and digital entertainment sector. Join the B2B Gaming Festival.Avid gamers, tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs alike, looking to scale, could view this event as their gateway to the forefront of the gaming revolution.Next-Gen Gaming & E-sports Hub - Discover the latest innovations driving the gaming industry forward.A Platform for the Best in Gaming - Connect with developers, publishers, and creators.Industry Insights from the Best - Hear from 200+ top speakers shaping the future of gaming and e-sports.Unparalleled Networking - Build valuable connections with industry pioneers, gaming visionaries, and investors.Tech Meets Gaming - Experience cutting-edge developments in game tech, AI, Web3 gaming, and immersive entertainment.The NextGen of Gaming is getting ready. If Games excite you to learn more, do and channelise your gaming energy to innovate through technology, then this is your time to join The Global Games Show 2025, co-located with The Global Blockchain Show, which brings not just the world of gaming & esports but also Web3 to you all at one stop. This event shall also be hosting The Global Games Show Week between 3rd-12th December - a multi-day celebration of gaming - anchored by the Global Games Show, celebrating the worlds of indie studios, esports ecosystems, creator economies, and Web3 gaming through an immersive lineup of side events - showcases, panels, tournaments, and meetups.About VAP Group:A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong footprint, our expert team of 170+ professionals ensures our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in Advertising & Media and Staffing.For media inquiries, please contact: media@globalgamesshow.com

