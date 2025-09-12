Jeff 'Mr. Trombone' Bradshaw Takes Flight With Sixth Album, The Cure

Jeff Bradshaw takes flight on September 12 with The Cure Jeff "Mr. Trombone" Bradshaw

The 10-track set featuring Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, Jeff Lorber and more, arrives Sept. 12 on the momentum of the summer’s hottest viral music moment

The world today has a disease of heated division and negative discourse. We need a cure. God's love through music is The Cure” — Jeff "Mr. Trombone" Bradshaw

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Jeff ‘Mr. Trombone’ Bradshaw will release his sixth studio album, The Cure, on Sept. 12 via Music Matters/SRG Jazz. It’s musical medicine for the stress of daily life. Along for the trip are Jazz, Soul and R&B heavyweights including Grammywinners Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, and Jeff Lorber among other guests. The Cure will be available on all streaming platforms The 10-song collection by Bradshaw, an NAACP Image Award nominee, takes flight on the wings of the summer’s hottest viral moment when Bradshaw, as part of the Summer Horns tour, serenaded an airplane full of passengers experiencing an hours-long flight delay. Witnessing this feel-good moment resonated with a wide audience across social media landing the story on news outlets nationwide including Good Morning America "The world today has a disease of heated division and negative discourse. We need a cure. God's love through music is The Cure."- Jeff “Mr. Trombone” Bradshaw-“I’m excited The Cure is finally here” states Bradshaw who’s taking a short break from his feature spots this summer with Dave Koz and The Summer Horns and Patti Labelle as part of The Queens Tour this fall. “I loved making this album. It’s got some familiar grooves along with sophisticated sounds which I know will appeal to old and new fans. Each song sets a certain mood, and that’s why it’s The Cure for whatever ails ya.”Catch Jeff Bradshaw landing in a city near you:September 13 Wetumpka, AL - PLBSeptember 14 St. Louis, MO - PLBSeptember 16 Norfolk, VA - PLBSeptember 19 Greensboro, NC - PLBSeptember 20 Atlanta, GA - PLBSeptember 21 Memphis, TN - PLBSeptember 25 Newark, NJ - PLBSeptember 27 Milwaukee, WI - PLBSeptember 28 Detroit, MI - PLBOctober 3 Washington, DC - PLBOctober 4 Atlantic City, NJ - PLBOctober 5 Cleveland, OH - PLBOctober 12 Washington, DC - JBSNovember 1 Las Vegas, NV - PLBNovember 7-9 Glendale AZ - JBSNovember 14 Joliet, IL - PLBNovember 15 Mount Pleasant, MI - PLBNovember 16 Oakland, CA - JBSNovember 18 Charlotte, NC - JBSNovember 20 Atlanta, GA - JBSNovember 26 London, UK - JBSNovember 28 Reading, UK - JBSDecember 19 - 21 Philadelphia, PA - JBSAbout Jeff Bradshaw:As a visionary soul-jazz and hip-hop/funk innovator and trombone virtuoso, Jeff Bradshaw has been instrumental in driving the Neo-soul movement that originated in Philadelphia. With a prolific career marked by collaborations with numerous artists, including Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Jay Z, Mary J Blige, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Kirk Franklin, Tyler Perry, Floetry, Dave Chappelle, Common, Patti Labelle, Jill Scott, and many others, Bradshaw has earned recognition as a key influencer in this eclectic scene. His five critically acclaimed solo albums [now six] have successfully merged R&B, Smooth Jazz, and Gospel, drawing high energy and mass attention throughout the world. Bradshaw's captivating sound and performances have revolutionized how people view the trombone, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Neo Soul, Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop scenes.Follow Jeff BradshawIG @IamJeffBradshawFB @IamJeffBradshawTT @IamJeffBradshaw

