Jeff 'Mr. Trombone' Bradshaw Takes Flight With Sixth Album, The Cure
The 10-track set featuring Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, Jeff Lorber and more, arrives Sept. 12 on the momentum of the summer’s hottest viral music moment
The 10-song collection by Bradshaw, an NAACP Image Award nominee, takes flight on the wings of the summer’s hottest viral moment when Bradshaw, as part of the Summer Horns tour, serenaded an airplane full of passengers experiencing an hours-long flight delay. Witnessing this feel-good moment resonated with a wide audience across social media landing the story on news outlets nationwide including Good Morning America .
"The world today has a disease of heated division and negative discourse. We need a cure. God's love through music is The Cure."
- Jeff “Mr. Trombone” Bradshaw-
“I’m excited The Cure is finally here” states Bradshaw who’s taking a short break from his feature spots this summer with Dave Koz and The Summer Horns and Patti Labelle as part of The Queens Tour this fall. “I loved making this album. It’s got some familiar grooves along with sophisticated sounds which I know will appeal to old and new fans. Each song sets a certain mood, and that’s why it’s The Cure for whatever ails ya.”
Catch Jeff Bradshaw landing in a city near you:
September 13 Wetumpka, AL - PLB
September 14 St. Louis, MO - PLB
September 16 Norfolk, VA - PLB
September 19 Greensboro, NC - PLB
September 20 Atlanta, GA - PLB
September 21 Memphis, TN - PLB
September 25 Newark, NJ - PLB
September 27 Milwaukee, WI - PLB
September 28 Detroit, MI - PLB
October 3 Washington, DC - PLB
October 4 Atlantic City, NJ - PLB
October 5 Cleveland, OH - PLB
October 12 Washington, DC - JBS
November 1 Las Vegas, NV - PLB
November 7-9 Glendale AZ - JBS
November 14 Joliet, IL - PLB
November 15 Mount Pleasant, MI - PLB
November 16 Oakland, CA - JBS
November 18 Charlotte, NC - JBS
November 20 Atlanta, GA - JBS
November 26 London, UK - JBS
November 28 Reading, UK - JBS
December 19 - 21 Philadelphia, PA - JBS
About Jeff Bradshaw:
As a visionary soul-jazz and hip-hop/funk innovator and trombone virtuoso, Jeff Bradshaw has been instrumental in driving the Neo-soul movement that originated in Philadelphia. With a prolific career marked by collaborations with numerous artists, including Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Jay Z, Mary J Blige, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Kirk Franklin, Tyler Perry, Floetry, Dave Chappelle, Common, Patti Labelle, Jill Scott, and many others, Bradshaw has earned recognition as a key influencer in this eclectic scene. His five critically acclaimed solo albums [now six] have successfully merged R&B, Smooth Jazz, and Gospel, drawing high energy and mass attention throughout the world. Bradshaw's captivating sound and performances have revolutionized how people view the trombone, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Neo Soul, Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop scenes.
