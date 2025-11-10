Jeff 'Mr. Trombone' Bradshaw travels Coast-to-Coast with The Cure

Jeff Bradshaw has The Cure Jeff "Mr. Trombone" Bradshaw

Award winning Soul/Jazz Trombonist brings the party to LA County, Oakland and Atlanta

While life is coming at us all crazy right now, I’m coming coast-to-coast to bring you The Cure!” — Jeff "Mr. Trombone" Bradshaw

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning Soul/Jazz Trombonist Jeff “Mr. Trombone”Bradshaw brings his horn coast-to-coast with The Cure (Music Matters/SRG Jazz). The bi-coastal mission will see Bradshaw touch down in the Inland Empire in Rancho Cucamonga on November 14th at the Epic Jazz Series, travel up the West coast to Oakland on Sunday November 16th to the legendary Yoshi's, completing his pre-Thanksgiving trifecta in Atlanta on November 20th at St. James Live. Bradshaw who rose to prominence as part of Jill Scott’s original band Fatback Taffy, has risen through the ranks to become the premiere Trombonist and bandleader sharing the stage with legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle and most recently Dave Koz and the Summer Horns when this past summer he struck viral gold when an unscheduled travel delay and an impromptu performance on board a plane struck a chord with audiences everywhere earning the band millions of views and a national story on Good Morning America . Tickets to see Jeff “Mr. Trombone” Bradshaw live celebrating The Cure are available at his website here. The Cure is now streaming everywhere. Jeff Bradshaw Brings The CureJeff “Mr. Trombone” Bradshaw released his sixth studio album, The Cure, on September 12th via Music Matters/SRG Jazz. It’s musical medicine for the stress of daily life. Along for the trip are Jazz, Soul and R&B heavyweights including GRAMMYwinners Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, Jeff Lorber and Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy among others. The Cure is available on all streaming platforms.Bradshaw, who's currently nominated as Instrumentalist of the Year by Soultracks.com is currently promoting “Nothing Else Matters,” featuring guest vocals by GRAMMYwinner Anthony Hamilton, with production by platinum producer Vidal Davis. “Vidal and I have been friends for 30 years and it was time for us to make some powerful music together. Anthony decided to write a song that celebrated the special someone in your life and “Nothing Else matters” was conceived,” mentions Jeff.“I’m excited The Cure is finally here” states Bradshaw who’s embarking on this series of solo shows after appearing with Patti LaBelle as part of The Queens Tour this fall. “I loved making this album. It’s got some familiar grooves along with sophisticated sounds which I know will appeal to old and new fans. Each song sets a certain mood, and that’s why it’s The Cure for whatever ails ya.”About Jeff Bradshaw:As a visionary soul-jazz and hip-hop/funk innovator and trombone virtuoso, Jeff Bradshaw has been instrumental in driving the Neo-soul movement that originated in Philadelphia. With a prolific career marked by collaborations with numerous artists, including Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Jay Z, Mary J Blige, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Kirk Franklin, Tyler Perry, Floetry, Dave Chappelle, Common, Patti Labelle, Jill Scott, and many others, Bradshaw has earned recognition as a key influencer in this eclectic scene. His six critically acclaimed solo albums have successfully merged R&B, Smooth Jazz, and Gospel, drawing high energy and mass attention throughout the world. Bradshaw's captivating sound and performances have revolutionized how people view the trombone, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Neo Soul, Smooth Jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop scenes.Follow Jeff BradshawIG @IamJeffBradshawFB @IamJeffBradshawTT @IamJeffBradshaw

