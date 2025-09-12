DailyPay Presenting at Annual Workday Rising Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay, the leading On-Demand Pay platform and Workday’s sole Strategic Partner for On-Demand Pay, will be presenting in a panel discussion at the annual Workday Rising event in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 17.The panel, “DailyPay, the Financial Wellness Benefit That Gives Workers Real-Time Access to Their Own Money,” will feature Ryan Mang, Chief Commercial Officer, DailyPay, and Barbara Vetula, Director, HR & Payroll Operations, Bridgestone Americas. The discussion will be moderated by Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst & Advisor.DailyPay's solution has been integrated with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Payroll since 2023. In August 2025, DailyPay and Workday announced that DailyPay has been selected as Workday's sole Strategic Partner for On-Demand Pay in the United States and Canada. The companies are now offering a more connected experience for joint customers that empowers employees with access to their earnings on their own schedule, when they need it most.For many employees, especially frontline and hourly workers, unexpected expenses can lead to financial stress and reduce job satisfaction. More than half of U.S. workers report they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and businesses lose about one trillion dollars per year in turnover costs.Workday and DailyPay aim to solve this with DailyPay's easy-to-use platform, letting employees instantly access the pay they have already earned. This benefit is a win-win for businesses and workers alike: employers can build a more engaged and productive workforce, while employees gain greater control of their finances and feel more satisfied and empowered at work.The panel will take place on Wednesday, September 17 at 1:40pm PT.About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees’ financial health. Our open technology platform delivers instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life’s moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

