WDVA vs. WDVA: Interstate Matchup Highlights Veterans Benefits in Lead Up to Badgers-Huskies Game

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Find resources here to learn about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and services, including healthcare, disability compensation, and education. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) provides state-specific programs, while the VA manages federal benefits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.