Multifamily Industry Veteran Jeremy Edmiston Appointed as Executive Director of the Community Growth Foundation

Jeremy Edmiston, Newly Appointed Executive Director of the Community Growth Foundation Community Growth Foundation

Based in Dallas, Edmiston most recently worked at Cushman & Wakefield as executive managing director for the firm's Build-to-Rent platform.

This is an exciting season of expansion and unprecedented impact, and Jeremy’s leadership will play a vital role in shaping CGF’s future nationwide. ” — David Snyder, President of Community Growth Foundation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Growth Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Edmiston as Executive Director. In this role, Jeremy will provide vision and leadership across the foundation’s four strategic pillars: redemptive investment, multi-housing ministry, faith-based property management education, and community partnerships.“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy Edmiston as the Executive Director of the Community Growth Foundation,” said David Snyder, President of Community Growth Foundation and Chairman of Continental Realty Group , a Denver-based multifamily investment firm. “This is an exciting season of expansion and unprecedented impact, and Jeremy’s leadership will play a vital role in shaping CGF’s future nationwide. I am deeply grateful to have such a high-caliber executive leading our team.”Before joining the Community Growth Foundation, Edmiston served as Executive Managing Director, U.S. Lead for the Build-to-Rent sector of Cushman & Wakefield’s Asset Services platform, where he led the BTR platform for both asset services and capital markets. He also served on the executive committee for Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Asset Services platform and spearheaded Cushwake Community, the firm’s nationwide community service initiative.Edmiston first joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2012 to lead the Client Services Group, having previously served as Market Principal for Greystar’s Central Region. He is an active member of the NMHC and NAA, has served on several committees in the multifamily industry, and has held trustee roles at Hardin-Simmons University and Pantego Christian Academy.He also serves on the National Advisory Group for Apartment Life and holds volunteer leadership positions within his church. Jeremy and his family reside in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.About the Community Growth FoundationFounded in 2019, the Community Growth Foundation exists to cultivate and nurture a faith-based ecosystem within the U.S. multifamily housing industry through real estate ownership, management, service, and ministry. At its core, CGF is committed to fostering true community and personal wholeness by nurturing growth in six key areas: physical, spiritual, emotional, relational, financial, and professional. The CGF ecosystem brings together property owners, investors, ministry and business leaders, property management professionals, and residents—working collaboratively to elevate the standard of excellence in housing and to transform multifamily communities into places where individuals and families can thrive. For more information, please visit https://www.communitygrowthfoundation.org

