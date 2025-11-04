Twin Peaks Christian Campus in San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California Hits the Market for $12 Million

Twin Peaks Campus The approximately 109,000-square-foot campus combines retreat-style natural surroundings with modern, flexible facilities suitable for a range of educational, faith-based, hospitality or specialty uses. The Hoffman Company

Turnkey retreat and educational campus offers rare adaptive reuse opportunity for religious, educational, hospitality, wellness or residential organizations

The Twin Peaks campus is a rare asset—move-in ready, extensively renovated and a robust infrastructure in a secluded mountain setting that serves both institutional and private operators.” — Justin Esayian, Senior Vice President at The Hoffman Company

TWIN PEAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hoffman Company has announced the exclusive listing of the Twin Peaks Christian Campus, a fully improved 24-acre institutional property in the San Bernardino Mountains, offered for $12 million. The approximately 109,000-square-foot campus combines retreat-style natural surroundings with modern, flexible facilities suitable for a range of educational, faith-based, hospitality or specialty uses.Located just 90 minutes from Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the property has long served as a center for education, faith and community gatherings. Previously home to Calvary Chapel Bible College and the Twin Peaks Christian Conference Center, it is currently occupied by Lake Arrowhead Christian School, which will vacate by July 2026.“The Twin Peaks campus is a rare asset—move-in ready, extensively renovated and in a highly desirable mountain setting that serves both institutional and private operators,” said Justin Esayian , Senior Vice President at The Hoffman Company. “Few properties in California offer this level of flexibility, infrastructure and operational readiness in a secluded location.”The campus includes six major buildings, featuring a 250-seat auditorium, dining hall, commercial kitchen, gymnasium, classrooms, 70 lodging rooms, dormitory housing for up to 420 guests and multiple gathering spaces indoors and out. Recent renovations totaling more than $8.3 million since 2021 have modernized the infrastructure and refreshed key buildings, making the property operationally ready for new ownership.Nestled among towering pines at an elevation of roughly 5,700 feet, the site offers panoramic forest views, walking paths, outdoor recreation courts and an amphitheater. Public utilities and 157 onsite parking spaces further enhance its readiness for a wide range of institutional or private-sector uses.Suitable for year-round programming or seasonal operations, the campus is within five miles of Lake Arrowhead, Lake Gregory and an outdoor adventure venue called SkyPark at Santa’s Village - three regional anchors that drive visitation and tourism throughout the year.“This property is operationally ready and geographically strategic,” Esayian added. “It’s positioned for investors or operators seeking a distinctive campus environment with immediate usability and long-term adaptability.”For additional information or to request an offering memorandum, contact:Justin Esayian | The Hoffman Company | (949) 705-0921 | jesayian@hoffmanland.comAbout The Hoffman CompanyThe Hoffman Company, a leader in the land brokerage industry, was founded in 1978. Since that time our firm has continued to grow, adapt and perfect land sales drawing from more than 47 years of experience. As we wrap up our fifth decade in business, our commitment to serving the needs of builders, developers and investors, throughout California and Nevada has become even stronger. When you have an asset as valuable as land, it pays to work with an experienced land brokerage firm. For more information please visit our website at www.hoffmanland.com

