NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 11, 2025

MDE launches new TeachMS.org teacher recruitment website

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has redesigned its teacher recruitment website, TeachMS.org , that markets the teaching profession in Mississippi while breaking down the teacher preparation and licensure process into easy-to-understand steps.

Anyone interested in becoming a teacher is advised to explore the website to learn about how to get started. The website includes a quiz to help potential teachers find the licensure pathway that fits their background, an interactive salary schedule, and links to job listings in the new Mississippi Educator Career Continuum Archive ( MECCA) Talent Portal. It also includes highlights about the benefits of teaching in Mississippi , including incentives for teachers and the state’s No. 2 national ranking for affordability.

MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading (OTL) works to attract and retain quality teachers in Mississippi and originally launched the website in 2019. The OTL’s Educator Talent Acquisition Division has annually surveyed teachers and school districts since the 2021-22 school year to assess teacher retention and educator shortages. OTL also focuses on removing barriers to educator licensure, including expanding access to alternate-route educator preparation programs and innovative programs such as Performance-Based Licensure and the Mississippi Teacher Residency. The updated TeachMS.org website is one tool to aid those efforts.

School districts and educational stakeholdes are urged to share the TeachMS.org website as a resource on their respective websites and other platforms to reach individuals who may be interested in the teaching profession in Mississippi.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org