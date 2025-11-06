NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: November 6, 2025

Madison teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

JACKSON, Miss. – Mannsdale Upper Elementary School third-grade teacher Kayla Saxton received the surprise of a lifetime in Madison this morning when she was presented with the prestigious Milken Educator Award and its accompanying unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.

The honor is bestowed upon outstanding educators across the country each year for their exceptional dedication, innovation and leadership. Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop was joined by State Superintendent of Education Dr. Lance Evans to present the award at a schoolwide assembly.

Mississippi joined the Milken Educator Awards in 1991, and 80 educators have been award recipients with a total of $2,000,000 awarded. The Milken Family Foundation’s 2025-26 tour will honor 30 educators coast to coast, adding to the Milken Educator Network of more than 3,000 professionals nationwide. Saxton is the Mississippi’s only educator to receive the honor this school year.

“The Mississippi Department of Education applauds Ms. Saxton for her hard work in creating a successful school community for students academically and teachers professionally through mentorship,” said Dr. Evans. “As a new Milken Educator from Mississippi, we are proud she will represent the state’s achievements on a national scale.”

“Kayla Saxton creates a classroom where curiosity thrives and every child feels valued and motivated to excel,” said Bishop, a 2001 Virginia Milken Educator. “Her passion, leadership and commitment to her students build confidence, compassion and a lifelong love of learning. We’re thrilled to welcome Kayla to the national Milken Educator Network!”

Created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken in 1987, the Milken Educator Awards represent America’s preeminent educator recognition initiative, inspiring educators, students and communities to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” the K-12 teaching profession. By the end of this season, more than $76 million in individual financial prizes and more than $146 million will have been invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.

More About Kayla Saxton

Empowering Young Learners: Kayla Saxton’s third grade classroom at Mannsdale Upper Elementary in Madison is a vibrant, student-centered environment built on hands-on learning, authentic connections, and differentiated instruction. Her teaching blends research-based practices with real-world applications, such as project-based learning, storytelling, and collaborative activities, to engage all students.

Saxton meets students where they are and guides them to academic success, often transforming reluctant writers into confident communicators. Her whole-child approach includes frequent communication with families, deep relationship-building, and personal support that extends beyond the classroom—whether by attending students’ games and church events, organizing field trips and cross-curricular days, or leading Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) celebrations that uplift the student body.

Driving Transformation and Achievement: As a leader in the school community, Saxton helps shape academic and behavioral programs. As third-grade lead teacher and ELA department chair, she developed and implemented a systematic writing approach that led to measurable gains in comprehension and writing performance across grade levels. Her influence directly supports academic gains, with her students achieving high levels of proficiency, and the school earning an A state rating and distinction of a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence both in 2024.

Advancing Excellence Through Leadership: Saxton also mentors new teachers, sharing effective strategies like her “response to literature” model, and offering hands-on support. A member of the Leadership Committee and PBIS Committee, she has refined discipline procedures and strengthened school culture. In addition, she co-chairs the Courtesy Club, which recognizes students and staff, and plays a central role in organizing and implementing campuswide literacy initiatives.

Education: Saxton is National Board Certified. She earned a bachelor of science in elementary education in 2018 and master of education in elementary education in 2021 from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Milken Educator Award Reaps Lifelong Benefits

The $25,000 cash Award is unrestricted. Recipients have used the money in diverse ways. Some recipients have spent the funds on their children’s or their own continuing education, financing dream field trips, establishing scholarships, and even adopting children.

Honorees receive powerful mentorship opportunities for expanded leadership roles that strengthen education practice and policy. Milken Friends Forever (MFF) pairs a new recipient with a veteran Milken Educator mentor; the Expanding MFF Resource and Explorer Program fosters individual veteran Milken Educator partnerships around specific topic areas; and Activating Milken Educators (AME) promotes group collaboration in and across states to bring solutions to pressing educational needs. Milken MeetUps abound across the nation to deepen learning and connection and expand innovation in education.

The honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Washington, D.C., from June 12-14, 2026, where they will network with their new colleagues, as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders, about how to further develop their voice into roles that lead to real change.

Veteran Milken Educators demonstrate a wide range of leadership roles at state, national and international levels.

Find photos and video from today’s celebration at https://www.milkeneducatorawards.org/educators/view/kayla-saxton .

For more information, visit MilkenEducatorAwards.org .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org