For Immediate Release: November 3, 2025

MDE announces one college, three universities to receive Mississippi Science of Reading designations for 2025-26

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated three Institutions of Higher Learning as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Educator Preparation Programs and one institution as a Mississippi Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program for the 2025-26 school year.

Mississippi College, Mississippi State University and Blue Mountain Christian University received the Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program designation.

Jackson State University received the Mississippi Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program designation.

This recognition is for colleges and universities that have trained professors and teacher candidates in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and are ensuring that their graduates enter a classroom ready to instruct students in structured literacy practices.

All Mississippi Educator Preparation Programs (EPP) are invited annually each summer to apply for the science of reading recognition. MDE began offering this award in the 2023-24 school year, and to date, six different schools have received this recognition. Schools must reapply annually to receive the designation.

MDE’s literacy leadership team will travel to each campus starting Thursday, Nov. 20, to celebrate this accomplishment.

2025-26 Mississippi Science of Reading EPP Celebration Schedule

Nov. 20, at 9 a.m. – Jackson State University – College of Education and Human Development

Nov. 20, at 12:30 p.m. – Mississippi College – School of Education and Human Sciences

Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. – Mississippi State University – College of Education

Dec. 8, at 12:30 p.m. – Blue Mountain Christian University – School of Education



