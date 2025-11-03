MDE announces one college, three universities to receive Mississippi Science of Reading designations for 2025-26
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: November 3, 2025
MDE announces one college, three universities to receive Mississippi Science of Reading designations for 2025-26
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated three Institutions of Higher Learning as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Educator Preparation Programs and one institution as a Mississippi Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program for the 2025-26 school year.
Mississippi College, Mississippi State University and Blue Mountain Christian University received the Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program designation.
Jackson State University received the Mississippi Science of Reading Educator Preparation Program designation.
This recognition is for colleges and universities that have trained professors and teacher candidates in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and are ensuring that their graduates enter a classroom ready to instruct students in structured literacy practices.
All Mississippi Educator Preparation Programs (EPP) are invited annually each summer to apply for the science of reading recognition. MDE began offering this award in the 2023-24 school year, and to date, six different schools have received this recognition. Schools must reapply annually to receive the designation.
MDE’s literacy leadership team will travel to each campus starting Thursday, Nov. 20, to celebrate this accomplishment.
2025-26 Mississippi Science of Reading EPP Celebration Schedule
- Nov. 20, at 9 a.m. – Jackson State University – College of Education and Human Development
- Nov. 20, at 12:30 p.m. – Mississippi College – School of Education and Human Sciences
- Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. – Mississippi State University – College of Education
- Dec. 8, at 12:30 p.m. – Blue Mountain Christian University – School of Education
Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.
###
Jean Cook, APR
Chief of Communication
601-359-3515
jcook@mdek12.org
Shanderia Minor
Public Information Officer
601-359-3515
sminor@mdek12.org
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.