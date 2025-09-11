OSCE condemns attacks on Vukanović, Borenović and Mahmutović

SARAJEVO, 11 September 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) unequivocally condemns all forms of violence, including acts directed against political actors.

The recent incidents, including yesterday’s attack on Nebojša Vukanović, delegate of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, as well as earlier attacks on BiH Parliamentary Assembly House of Representatives delegate Branislav Borenović and RS Council of Peoples delegate Dževad Mahmutović, represent a deeply concerning pattern.

The Mission calls the relevant authorities to conduct swift, thorough, and impartial investigations, bringing perpetrators to justice.

The Mission further calls on all political leaders to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric that could endanger the safety of individuals or contribute to an atmosphere of fear and division within communities.