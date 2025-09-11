Sky Eye Network Success: Pablo Terreros Shares How SEN Training, Mindset, and Community Shaped His Aviation Journey

Pablo Terreros, SEN member & 2017 Drone Command Live grad, grew a drone business and now coaches others to earn FAA Part 107, proving the lasting impact of SEN.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pablo Terreros, a member of Sky Eye Network (SEN) and a graduate of Drone Command Live in 2017, is celebrating a full-circle journey that has taken him from building a thriving drone business to becoming a trusted coach helping others earn their FAA Part 107 certification. His story illustrates how the tools, training, mentorship from The Drone Boss and membership in Sky Eye Network continue to change lives—even years after first joining.Pablo joined Sky Eye Network in February 2017, before even attending Drone Command Live the following month. His introduction to the network was unexpected: “The Drone Boss went to the Sebring Sport Aviation Expo, and we never met. But I found a postcard in the terminal, made a phone call, and my gut told me to join—so I did!” That leap of faith led him into the drone industry at a time when he had no experience running a business or creating client products.With Sky Eye Network, Pablo grew Prestige Aerial Services into a full operation, employing multiple pilots, editors, and an assistant. One of his proudest professional milestones was winning a contract to document Sebring Regional Airport after hurricane repairs. But beyond business achievements, Pablo points to personal development tools like Gina Eubank’s Magnet Mindset Program as life-changing. “Some of the skills may sound a little unusual—like cross/crawl and power pose—but they work. Trust me on this, they work.”Life threw Pablo a curveball when a personal event forced him to step away from his business. Yet the resilience he gained from SEN helped him persevere. Today, he’s back in the drone world, now focusing on helping fellow Sky Eye Network members pass their FAA Part 107 exam through weekly Q&A sessions and coaching. “I credit what I learned in SEN with helping me come out the other end of that life event in one piece. Now I’m blessed to be back in the game, having a ton of fun, and supporting others on their journey.”Another proud milestone for Pablo was becoming a published author. His work has been used by entrepreneurs and photographers alike to strengthen their business practices and train new team members. “Even today, people come up to me and tell me how it made a positive difference in their business life.”Reflecting on his SEN journey, Pablo’s advice to members is clear: “Never underestimate what you can accomplish in a short time. Looking back at how rapidly my business grew beyond what I could handle alone, I’m shocked at just what I was able to achieve.”Pablo’s mission today is simple but impactful: to equip drone entrepreneurs with the certification they need to succeed. “If you don’t have your Part 107 and need help, join us on Monday evenings for the Q&A sessions. I’m here to help you get passed.Pablo Terreros is a proud graduate of Drone Command Live, trained by The Drone Boss, and one of Sky Eye Network’s members. He continues to give back to the community by coaching new pilots and entrepreneurs on their path to success.

