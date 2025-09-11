Submit Release
Attorney General Jeff Jackson Commemorates 24th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks

Thursday, September 11, 2025

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson today joined North Carolinians to commemorate the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks 24 years ago. Attorney General Jackson joined UNC Army ROTC for the 9/11 Memorial Climb at Kenan Memorial Stadium, where participants climbed 2,071 stairs to honor the heroic efforts of first responders. Attorney General Jackson also joined the North Carolina National Guard and local elected officials for a ceremony to honor National Guard guardsmen and military servicemembers lost during and after the attacks.

“9/11 changed the course of my life and set me on my path to public service,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “The defining legacy of that day is when tragedy strikes, we pull together, care for each other, and look for ways to help. May we always be deserving of the sacrifice of others.”

Pictures from the events are available here.

