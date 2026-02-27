TCEQ announces Take Care of Texas Video Contest Winners

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is proud to announce the 2026 Take Care of Texas Video Contest winners.

Every year, students from across the state grab their video equipment and put on their directors’ hats with the goal of creating entertaining and compelling content that highlights various ways to keep Texas’ air clean, reduce waste, and conserve water and energy. This year, 486 entries were submitted. After initial scores were tallied the field was narrowed down to 12 finalists – 6 from high school and 6 from middle school. After the public was given the chance to further narrow down the selection, TCEQ commissioners, executive staff, and representatives from the contest sponsor, Waste Management of Texas, Inc., reviewed the finalists and voted to determine the first, second, and third-place winners.

The following students were selected as winners:

High School (9th -12th Grade)

1st Place: $2,500 scholarship

Baylee Osborne, 11th Grade, Lovelady High School, Lovelady

2nd Place: $1,500 scholarship

Natalie Cardenas, 10th Grade, Young Women’s STEAM Academy, El Paso

3rd Place: $500 scholarship

Reagan Norman, 12th Grade, Samuel Clemens High School, Schertz

Middle School (6th -8th Grade)

1st Place: $800 gift card toward camera equipment

Wade Clark, 8th Grade, Bradley Middle School, San Antonio

2nd Place: $600 gift card toward camera equipment

Indiana Hopkins, 6th Grade, Homeschool, Kemp

3rd Place: $400 gift card toward camera equipment

Marlowe Barnes, 7th Grade, Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, Lubbock

To view the winning videos or learn more about the contest, visit the Take Care of Texas video contest page.

Each first-place winner will be recognized at the Texas Environmental Excellence Awards banquet in Austin, Texas, this June.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that provides helpful information on Texas’ successes in environmental protection and encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.