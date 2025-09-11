Martell Gamble to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martell Gamble, visionary CEO and co-founder of Mealify, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leveraging AI to empower human connection and foster healthier lifestyles.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Gamble will explore how to harness technology for authentic human impact. He breaks down how aligning innovation with cultural and personal values can drive meaningful change. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of using technology to serve real human needs.“I never lose—I either win, or I learn,” said Gamble.Martell’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/martell-gamble

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.