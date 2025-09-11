Michael Ray Graves is set to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Ray Graves, martial arts innovator and founder of Kidini Karate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming personal struggles into purpose and empowering children through safety education.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Graves will explore how to build confidence and resilience in children through innovative safety programs. He breaks down how teaching fear management early can empower young lives and create lasting change. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to foster safety and purpose in the next generation.“Teaching fear management early creates a safer world, one child at a time,” said Graves.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/michael-ray-graves

