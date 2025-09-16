Jennifer Mendoza Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Deep Healing and Emotional Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Mendoza, transformation mentor and founder of Harmony House Wellness, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on healing emotional wounds, breaking free from toxic patterns, and reclaiming self-worth through deep, root-level transformation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journeys. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Mendoza will explore the lasting effects of childhood trauma, the connection between emotional healing and physical well-being, and the power of rebuilding a life aligned with your true self. She breaks down why mindset alone isn’t enough, how trauma lives in the body, and why true healing creates ripple effects across generations."Healing one person can ripple out to heal families, communities, and generations to come," said Mendoza.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/jennifer-mendoza

