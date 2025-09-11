Governor Abbott Honors First Responders At 2025 Star Of Texas Awards

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered the keynote address and presented awards to honor the service and sacrifice of peace officers, firefighters, and first responders at the 2025 Star Of Texas Awards in Austin.

"What you all do for the State of Texas is incomparable," said Governor Abbott. "It is rightful that we gather on this day of remembrance to recognize not only what happened on September 11, 2001, but also to recognize the ongoing ways in which our first responders stand up for our communities. This year, we honor 28 remarkable Texans who demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty. They are a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State. May God bless you and watch over you, and may God forever bless the great state of Texas."

During his keynote address, the Governor emphasized the need to educate and remind all Americans of the assault on the United States of America on September 11, 2001. Governor Abbott honored and recognized the heroism of those who sacrificed their lives to serve their fellow Americans that fateful day. Additionally, the Governor noted the extraordinary courage and commitment of first responders who daily put themselves between danger and the people they serve.

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Senator Cesar Blanco, Senator Joan Huffman, Representative Andy Hopper, Representative Donna Howard, Representative Brent Money, Representative Angelia Orr, Representative David Spiller, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 1 Judge David Schenck, and other state and local officials.

Established in 2003 through House Bill 1937, the Star Of Texas Awards honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. House Bill 1937 also designated September 11 of every year as Texas First Responders Day.

The 2025 Star of Texas Award recipients are: