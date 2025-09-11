Governor Abbott Announces 2025 Lex Frieden Employment Award Winners

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the 2025 winners of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards (LFEA) for their commitment to hiring and supporting the employment of individuals with disabilities.

"In life, we are not defined by the challenges that we face but by how we respond to those challenges," said Governor Abbott. "When a life-changing accident over 40 years ago left me paralyzed, I made the decision to not let my life be defined by the enormous challenge that I faced. Texas businesses do just that by empowering their employees, co-workers, and fellow Texans with disabilities. I applaud those who encourage independence, productivity, and self-determination and congratulate the winners of this year’s Lex Frieden Employment Awards for their work to hire and support Texans with disabilities. Working together, we will create a brighter, more inclusive future for all Texans in our great state.”

In a partnership between the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities and the Texas Workforce Commission, winners will be honored at the Lex Frieden Employment Awards – HireAbility Employer Forum at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio on October 2, 2025. Tickets are available at: https://bit.ly/TXHireAbility2025.

The HireAbility Forum will feature presentations from disability advocates, industry leaders, and Americans with Disabilities Act experts sharing innovative ways to integrate employees with disabilities into the workplace. Society for Human Resource Management Continuing Education Units will be provided to attendees. The public is encouraged to join the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities for this annual celebration of successful employment for people with disabilities.

The 2025 Lex Frieden Employment Awards Winners are:

Small Employer: Mermaid Café, San Antonio

Medium Employer: DHL-Nike, Hutchins

Large Employer: City of Brownsville

Nonprofit Employer: West Texas Counseling and Guidance, San Angelo

Entrepreneur: Kristen McNabb Pattison, Fort Sam Houston

Martha Arbuckle Award: Pharr Police Department – Mental Health Unit, Pharr

Governor's Trophy: Judy Telge, Corpus Christi

Read more about the 2025 Lex Frieden Award winners here.

The 2025 Chairman’s Commendations are:

Texas Veterans Commission

Rusty Bourland, Austin

Cord Shiflet, Austin

This year marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a nationwide campaign that celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and promotes all-encompassing employment practices.

Read the Governor's proclamation declaring October as Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities works toward a state in which people with disabilities have the opportunity to enjoy full and equal access to lives of independence, productivity and self-determination. The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.