Governor Abbott Congratulates Temple As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Temple for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Discover Temple to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Temple and Discover Temple on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

The City of Temple is now a Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“Congratulations to the City of Temple on achieving Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community status,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This well-deserved recognition highlights Temple's commitment to leveraging tourism to boost economic growth and create jobs. By attracting visitors, Temple strengthens its local businesses and enhances the quality of life for its residents. This is a win-win for the local community and for the entire state of Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Temple on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Brad Buckley. “This designation speaks volumes to how the city has bridged from the beauty of its rich history to its current offerings to its citizens and those who choose to visit. From its charming historic downtown to its growing and thriving neighborhoods, it is wonderful to see Temple recognized in this way, and I am thrilled that more people will be able to experience what the community has to offer.”

“We are incredibly honored that Temple has been recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said City Manager Brynn Myers. “This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication our team has poured into making Temple a destination that welcomes all with open arms. Tourism is not only a driver of economic growth, it’s also a reflection of our community’s spirit. This recognition reinforces our continued commitment to elevating the visitor experience while preserving the charm and authenticity that make Temple so special.”

“This certification holds a very special place in my heart,” said Temple Councilmember Jessica Walker. “Being able to submit the application on behalf of our city was a meaningful moment for me. I’ve witnessed the hard work and heart Discover Temple puts into promoting our community day in and day out. To see our efforts formally recognized at the state level is both exciting and humbling. Temple is a city full of history, culture, and connection, and this designation affirms that we’re on the right path in sharing that with others. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and this milestone for our city.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.