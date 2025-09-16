2025 French Design Awards Announces Season 2 Winners: Honouring the Best in Global Design Excellence

2025 French Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 French Design Awards Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially announces the winners of the 2025 French Design Awards: Season 2.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially announces the winners of the 2025 French Design Awards: Season 2, honouring exceptional excellence across product, interior, architectural, packaging, furniture, lighting, and other design fields. The award celebrates professionals and studios whose ideas bring strong visual identity and practical value to the global design landscape.

With over 3,000 submissions received globally from over 38 countries, notably from United States, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Austria, Germany, China, South Korea and more, the French Design Awards showcases the diversity and strength of the worldwide design community.

2025 Designs of the Year: Season 2 Winners

With the conclusion of the competition, the French Design Awards is honoured to reveal the winners of the prestigious “Design of the Year” recognition. Selected from a remarkable pool of international submissions, these winning designs represent outstanding standards of innovation, craftsmanship, and creative impact. This season’s winners include:

1. Architectural Design of the Year – YD Artstay B&B Cluster-Cloudswept Haven Reception Center by Sichuan Highland Engineering Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

2. Interior Design of the Year – Jinchu Zhitou Chenyuan by Zhejiang Dairui Soft Decoration Design Co.,LTD

3. Product Design of the Year – Xiongda Intelligent Delivery Robot by Shenzhen WanDechang innovation intelligence Co., Ltd

4. Packaging Design of the Year – LUZU.50 by Chengdu Sinong Creative Packaging Design Co., Ltd

5. Conceptual Design of the Year – MAYDAY #5525 LIVE TOUR by B'IN LIVE CO.,LTD.

6. Landscape Design of the Year – SPIRE CAROL (JINCHEN JIANG SHAN FU) by BLUES

Participation of International Brands & Agencies

Season 2 of the 2025 French Design Awards featured direct submissions from leading brands, visionary designers, and acclaimed agencies, including HZS Design Holding Company Limited, HUGE ROCK DESIGN, YANG & ASSOCIATES GROUP, CLV.DESIGN, YHDQ Design, and more, showcasing exceptional design excellence and extending the award’s international presence and recognition across the design field.

For a full list of the winners and their winning projects, please visit https://frenchdesignawards.com/.

Grand Jury Panel and Judging Criteria

This international awards program was evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry professionals, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Alice Li (United States), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Paolo Cappello (Italy), and more, each selected for their expertise across various design disciplines. All submissions were evaluated through a blind judging process, according to its creativity, design quality, strategic execution, and overall impact within the industry, ensuring that recognition of this season’s most impactful entries is based solely on merit.

“What makes this season so exciting is the clarity of thinking behind the winning entries,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “They responded to rising requirements, expressed powerful ideas, and did it all with a level of precision that holds up in a global design landscape. This recognition is just a marker of what they’re capable of next, supporting their continued impact across industries and borders.”

2026 French Design Awards Now Accepting Entries

Moving into its third year of celebrating excellence, the French Design Awards is officially commencing its 2026 edition, recognising the best design work worldwide.

Who can enter:

• Open to all designers, studios, agencies, and brands globally

Categories include:

• Architectural, Interior, Product, Landscape, Packaging Design & more

Deadlines:

• Early Bird: 13 October 2025

• Final Extension: 21 January 2026

• Results Announcement: 20 March 2026

To learn more about the competition, visit: https://frenchdesignawards.com/design-awards.php.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, packaging, fashion, and landscape design. It celebrates the designers and studios who are redefining how spaces and experiences are shaped through thoughtful, purposeful design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

