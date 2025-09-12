Trailblazer Queen Productions Targets Five International Capitals in Strategic Growth Plan

MrsUniverse Elite USA Dr Meenakshi Ravi Trailblazer Queen Productions Strut for Salute

In a single groundbreaking year 2025, Trailblazer Queen Productions has redefined the global fashion landscape across five capitals on three continents.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder & CEO – Mrs. Universe Elite USA & South Asia Universe Dr Meenakshi RaviA Vision to EmpowerFounded in January 2025 by Mrs. Universe Elite USA & South Asia Universe Dr Meenakshi Ravi, Trailblazer Queen Productions was created to empower women and provide a platform for global opportunities. Through initiatives such as Strut for Salute (supporting veterans) and Dream Big (providing prom gowns and mentorship to economically challenged teens), continues to redefine fashion as a force for empowerment and social good.AI-Powered Mobile App LaunchIn 2025, Trailblazer Queen Productions unveiled its groundbreaking mobile app, The Trailblazer Queen, now live on the App Store. Using AI and QR-scan technology, the app transforms runway shows into interactive retail experiences—allowing audiences to purchase designer looks in real-time. This seamless runway-to-retail innovation cements Trailblazer Queen Productions as a pioneer in fashion-tech.Upcoming Global Events• London: “Strut for Peace – Global Fashion Summit”House of Lords, September 26, 2025In collaboration with UNIPGC, EuroKnowledge, FIN, and American University of Peace & Governance, the summit unites designers like Karen Gold, Lynette Couture, and MBW Fashion Addict with queens and global leaders. With models sponsored by Volkova Model Management, the event promotes fashion as a bridge for peace, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy.Besides, the Founder & CEO Mrs Universe Elite USA will be honored the prestigious “the Jewel Howard Leadership Excellence Award and Euroknowledge Leadership Award at House of Lords.• Philippines: Collaboration with the 48th Mrs. UniverseManila Hotel, October 5, 2025TQP presents a grand fashion show featuring Marina Karelyan and Flourish with Franchelle, with celebrity guests Chase Bell and HAPA Awards’ Reppasenta. Special opening by Mrs. Universe 2023–2024 Meranie Gadiana.Cebu, October 11, 2025 – The grand finale at Tambuli Seaside & Beach Resort will close the celebrations in style.• Ghana: Global ExpansionAccra, November 21, 2025As part of the Global Recognition Awards, Trailblazer Queen Productions will spotlight African fashion talent alongside international designers with Global Entrepreneur Award organization—uniting cultures on one global stage.About Trailblazer Queen ProductionsTrailblazer Queen Productions is a global fashion-tech and philanthropic powerhouse. With a footprint across Europe, Asia, and Africa, the brand is at the forefront of merging innovation, inclusivity, and cultural diplomacy. Its dual mission—driving AI-powered retail innovation while advancing social impact initiatives—sets new benchmarks for the global fashion industry.Signature Initiatives:• Dream Big – Prom gown donations and mentorship for teens.• Strut for Salute – Honoring and empowering veterans.Media ContactTrailblazer Queen ProductionsEmail: [trailblazerqueenproductions@gmail.com]Instagram: @trailblazer_queen_productions

