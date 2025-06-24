Mrs UNIVERSE Elite USA Dr Meenakshi Ravi lit up Paris Fashion Week with timeless tradition and cutting-edge technology

Panthers at Paris Fashion Week Mrs UNIVERSE Elite USA Dr Meenakshi Ravi makes her grand entrance with Dholak beats Paris Fashion Week by Trailblazer Queen Productions

TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trailblazer Queen Productions Revolutionizes Paris Fashion Week with AI-Powered App and Cultural Fusion, Led by Mrs. Universe Elite USA Dr. Meenakshi Ravi.In an evening that redefined the global fashion landscape, Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, reigning Mrs. Universe Elite USA and Founder & CEO of Trailblazer Queen Productions, took center stage at Paris Fashion Week with an unforgettable showcase of technology, artistry, and cultural unity.Held at the stunning Le Salon des Miroirs, the show made history with the official launch of the Trailblazer Queen AI-powered mobile app, allowing guests to instantly purchase runway fashion using a real-time scanner feature. This groundbreaking innovation introduced a seamless connection between fashion and consumer engagement, setting a new benchmark in the industry.Dr. Ravi’s distinctive entrance captivated Paris — accompanied by the vibrant rhythm of Indian Dholak beats, her walk celebrated heritage, empowerment, and harmony. The evening coincided with Fête de la Musique, France’s national music day, making it a spectacular tribute to international culture.Co-hosted by Grammy artist Chase Bell, the runway dazzled with futuristic and artistic collections.The evening was elevated by live performances from Chase Bell, Iren Michell, and Tessa Bell, blending fashion with musical brilliance. The entire occasion was captured by Getty Images, and received extensive coverage from leading international media and press outlets, solidifying its status as one of the most talked-about fashion events of the season. This landmark show was proudly sponsored by InnercircleUSA, Panthers, Nexpay, and Sania Malik Creations, whose support helped bring this visionary concept to life.Trailblazer Queen Productions’ debut in France marks its fourth international production, once again proving that fashion is not just about design — it’s about innovation, culture, and bold storytelling.Media Contact: Trailblazer Queen Productions Email: [trailblazerqueenproductions@gmail.com] Instagram: @trailblazer_queen_productions @meenakshiravi_2010

