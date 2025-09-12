NMAC Condemns House Labor–HHS Bill Slashing $2 Billion from HIV Programs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC (formerly the National Minority AIDS Council) today condemned the House Labor–Health and Human Services (LHHS) appropriations bill, which proposes over $2 billion in cuts to critical HIV programs—undermining President Trump’s FY 2026 priority of ending the HIV epidemic.The bill eliminates all CDC HIV prevention funding, guts the bipartisan Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative originally launched under President Trump, and slashes the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program by over 20%. Ryan White is the backbone of HIV care in the United States, providing lifesaving treatment and medications to more than half of all people living with HIV. These cuts threaten to dismantle the very infrastructure designed to achieve the administration’s stated goal to end HIV in America.“This bill doesn’t just ignore the President’s HIV strategy — it actively sabotages it,” said Harold Phillips, CEO-Elect of NMAC. “Zeroing out prevention, gutting EHE, and hollowing out Ryan White will spike infections, shutter clinics, and cost lives. These programs were built with bipartisan support and are essential to ending the epidemic. Congress must reject this reckless retreat.”At the state and local level, the consequences are stark. In many jurisdictions, federal funds account for nearly 100% of HIV prevention and care budgets. Without Ryan White and CDC support, states will be unable to provide testing, treatment, or medications —effectively eliminating our nation’s ability to address this disease.Joe Huang-Racalto, NMAC’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and Policy, added: “We work directly with health departments, frontline providers, and communities most impacted. These cuts mean fewer PrEP starts, canceled outreach, disrupted treatment, and more late diagnoses. Every lawmaker should understand voting for this bill is voting against the President’s own HIV goals.”CALL TO ACTION: This budget is not yet passed into law and must face full passage from both the House of Representatives and the US Senate. NMAC strongly encourages our constituents to reach out to their representatives and demand that Congress rejects these deadly cuts to HIV funding. In partnership with AIDS United, please use their Action Alert to send a letter directly to your congressional offices.About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy and advocacy, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering of the public health workforce focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and workforce development.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:NMAC Press Contact:

