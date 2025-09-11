Inks Lake State Park to Host 3rd Annual Explore Bowhunting Event

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Community Archery Program is partnering with Inks Lake State Park in Burnet and numerous partners Oct. 11 to help the public “Explore Bowhunting”.

With the help of TPWD Game Wardens, Operation Game Thief, Texas Youth Hunt Program, TPWD Hunter’s Ed, Outdoor Tomorrow Foundation, Archery Trade Association and other local partners, the event gives participants an opportunity to learn more about hunting with a bow and how to properly prepare to use archery equipment during hunting season.

“We are excited to once again partner with Inks Lake State Park, to bring to the public, this one-of-a-kind archery event,” said Adam Lewis, TPWD community archery specialist. “Whether you are a seasoned archer, beginner or just starting to gain interest in the sport of archery and bowhunting, this is a great event to hone your skills, further your knowledge and understand what it takes to be a successful bowhunter. The event will focus on the necessary gear, proper concealment, anatomy and shot placement to improve accuracy and in turn reduce recovery time and the processing of your animal after a successful hunt. This is an all-ages event and is a great way to spend some time outdoors with your family and friends.”

The workshop, scheduled for 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., is free with park entrance fee and open to anyone interested in learning more about bowhunting. Equipment is provided, so participants do not need to bring their own gear.

The event includes a state-of-the-art archery trailer with interactive archery games and a range for adaptive archers, an introductory range with 3D targets focusing on anatomy and shot placement, animal processing (skinning/quartering/butchering) demonstration, cooking conversations, gear examples and hunting simulation activities for youth. Additionally, staff will be available to answer questions related to public hunting, regulations and more.

TPWD’s Community Archery Program facilitates the workshop, which works on a “train the trainer” model — training teachers and leaders through a National Archery in the Schools Program curriculum in range set-up, safety, program design and coaching. The curriculum is built for community groups like schools, military bases, veterans’ groups, scouts, camps, parks and recreation departments and more. It also provides resources and certification to host a mobile archery range with an audience.

Community archery specialists provide Explore Bowhunting and Explore Bowfishing programming that introduces these skills to new audiences through activities and discussion. Some of the curriculum will be on display in the activities hosted at this event. TPWD provides the programs and the gear needed to interested instructors who have access to an existing audience.

Learn more about how to contact a community archery specialist in your region on the Community Archery Program webpage.