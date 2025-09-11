Juan Pineda to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juan Pineda, entrepreneur and mindset advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming obstacles, building discipline, and creating a lasting legacy.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Pineda will explore how to break generational cycles and build success from nothing. He breaks down how embracing discipline and staying uncomfortable can unlock personal and professional growth. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to turn sacrifice into strength and lead with character.“Your mindset is your most valuable asset — train it daily,” said Pineda.Juan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/juan-pineda

