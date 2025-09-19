Kings View and OpiAID Sign Landmark Licensing Agreement to Elevate Addiction Recovery Across California

This partnership will make a profound difference in how recovery is supported” — Beverly Raine, Executive Director of Telepsychiatry

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings View Professional Services, a trusted leader in behavioral health and recovery services for more than 70 years, has entered into a landmark licensing agreement with OpiAID, the AI-powered biometric platform redefining addiction recovery. OpiAID is a data science company dedicated to making recovery safer, smarter, and far more effective. This first-of-its-kind partnership will embed OpiAID’s technology across Kings View’s statewide network, transforming the way care is delivered to tens of thousands of Californians.

Serving nearly 90,000 unique cases annually across more than 35 counties, Kings View delivers comprehensive behavioral health services including mental health, telepsychiatry, substance use disorder treatment, crisis intervention, and housing support. The integration of OpiAID’s platform will give clinicians real-time biometric insights, enabling faster, more precise, and personalized treatment decisions.

“This partnership will make a profound difference in how recovery is supported,” said Beverly Raine, Executive Director of Telepsychiatry for Kings View. “By equipping clinicians with real-time data, we are elevating care to a new level—giving clients the kind of personalized monitoring and support that can dramatically change outcomes.”

OpiAID spokesperson Dino Miliotis added: “For the first time, recovery will be managed with the same intensity and precision you’d expect in professional sports. Athletes return to peak performance in days because they’re monitored around the clock, with every factor—hydration, diet, therapy, medication adherence—so many biometric markers—adjusted in real time. That’s exactly what we’re now bringing to addiction recovery, using cutting edge tech! This is a landmark deal, a major milestone for OpiAID, and the beginning of a new standard of care across the country.”

Kings View projects using this cutting-edge technology to deliver care to 700 cases, expanding to provide technology-enabled care for thousands of cases monthly in 2026.

This transformative agreement marks a bold step forward for recovery services in the Central Valley and beyond, setting a model that is expected to influence clinical environments nationwide.

For more information:

Kings View Professional Services

1396 W Herndon Ave, Suite 101

Fresno, CA 93711

(559) 256-0100

