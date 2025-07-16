Massive Drug Bust in Fresno Reinforces Urgent Need for Innovative Addiction Treatment

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a major multi-agency drug bust in Fresno involving fentanyl, carfentanil, and ties to international trafficking, attention is turning to local addiction expert Flindt Andersen, who has long warned about the growing threat of synthetic opioids.

“I hate to say it, but I saw this coming,” said Flindt Andersen, founder of New Perceptions North. “We’ve spent years warning about the rise of synthetic opioids like carfentanil—and now it’s here, devastating communities like Fresno. We have to stop just talking about the crisis. We know it’s here. Now it’s time to answer with real solutions. This epidemic isn’t going away anytime soon, and the more proactive we are—and the more tools we have to fight back—the better chance we have to save lives.”

Andersen has become a national leader in high-tech recovery solutions. His clinic was the first in the nation to commercially license and implement OpiAID’s groundbreaking AI technology, and others have since followed. OpiAID uses biometric wearables and machine learning to give clinicians real-time insights into a patient’s recovery. This allows for faster intervention, personalized care, and dramatically improved outcomes.

“We’re currently licensing our technology to treatment centers at an incredible rate,” said Dino Miliotis, national spokesperson for OpiAID. “Flindt saw the danger early. Now he’s leading the response with smart, proactive care.”

The timing is critical. Authorities say the seized drugs in Fresno—including carfentanil, a substance 100 times more potent than fentanyl—pose an immediate threat not just to users, but to first responders and the broader community. While law enforcement works to stop supply, clinics like Andersen’s are using real-time data and machine learning to predict and prevent relapse before it happens.

