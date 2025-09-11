EPC Group Logo Power BI Consulting

Microsoft Gold Partner earns unprecedented three consecutive G2 Leader awards with 1,500+ Power BI implementations and industry-leading 9.8/10 satisfaction

Achieving G2 Leader status three consecutive times validates our commitment to client success” — Errin O'Connor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, North America's second-oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, has achieved an unprecedented milestone by earning G2 Leader designation for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting across three consecutive reporting periods – Fall 2024, Summer 2025, and Fall 2025.This triple recognition, based on verified customer reviews and a 9.8/10 satisfaction rating, solidifies EPC Group's position as the premier Power BI and AI consulting firm serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and enterprises across North America.Triple G2 Leader Recognition Validates ExcellenceG2, the world's largest software and services marketplace, awards Leader status based on authentic customer reviews, satisfaction ratings, and market presence. EPC Group's triple Leader achievement represents extraordinary consistency in client satisfaction while competing against hundreds of global consulting firms."Achieving G2 Leader status three consecutive times validates our commitment to client success," states Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group, who was recently named one of the Top 20 AI Architects in North America. "Each award represents real clients who experienced transformational results from our Power BI implementations."Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Metrics | EPC Group's G2 performance highlights:- 9.8/10 average satisfaction score- 100% of users rating EPC Group as heading in the right direction- 97% likely to recommend- 1,500+ successful Power BI implementations- Top scores in "Quality of Support" and "Ease of Setup"The G2 platform's verified review process ensures all feedback comes from authenticated users, making these ratings particularly meaningful for organizations selecting BI consulting partners.Industry-Leading Power BI ExpertiseAs the oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America, EPC Group brings unparalleled expertise to every engagement. The firm's involvement in the original Microsoft Power BI Beta team in 2013 provides clients with unique insights into the platform's capabilities.Errin O'Connor literally wrote the book on Power BI, authoring the official Microsoft Press publication "Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step," an Amazon best-seller that remains the definitive resource for Power BI professionals. This deep expertise translates directly into superior client outcomes, as reflected in G2 reviews. He has also authored 3 other publications and is a New York Times bestselling author.What Clients Say About Award-Winning Service | G2 verified reviews consistently highlight EPC Group's strengths:- "EPC Group architected a complete data transformation that revolutionized our decision-making processes."- Rapid Implementation: "We achieved ROI within 30 days – unprecedented for an enterprise BI deployment."- Knowledge Transfer: "Their team ensured our staff could maintain and expand the solution independently."Comprehensive Power BI Services with AI Integration | EPC Group's award-winning services encompass:- Strategic BI roadmap development- Power BI governance frameworks- Custom dashboard development- Data modeling and DAX optimization- Power BI embedded solutions- Legacy BI platform migrations- Microsoft Fabric implementation- AI and Power BI integration- Enterprise training programs- AI Power BI Development with Copilot, Grok, OpenAI, Claude, and PerplexityThe firm's expertise extends beyond traditional BI, with specialized AI capabilities sets EPC Group miles ahead of the pack.- EPC Group develops Power BI using AI in Microsoft Copilot, OpenAI integration, and Microsoft Fabric data platforms.- 1,500+ Successful Implementations Across Industries- EPC Group's G2 Leader recognition reflects success across diverse sectors:- Healthcare: Reducing reporting time by 90% through automated clinical dashboards- Financial Services: Enabling real-time risk analysis for regulatory compliance- Manufacturing: Optimizing supply chains with predictive analytics- Government: Improving citizen services through data-driven insights- Education: Transforming student success metrics with interactive visualizationsBeyond Power BI: Leading AI TransformationWhile celebrating BI consulting leadership, EPC Group also pioneers AI implementation services. The firm specializes in deploying 14 leading AI solutions, positioning clients at the forefront of the AI revolution. This dual expertise in BI and AI creates unique synergies, enabling organizations to build intelligent, data-driven operations.Microsoft Fabric ExcellenceEPC Group's Microsoft Fabric implementations unite data warehousing, real-time analytics, and AI capabilities into cohesive solutions. This next-generation platform expertise, combined with Power BI mastery, delivers comprehensive data transformation.Why Organizations Choose G2 LeadersThe G2 Leader designation helps organizations identify proven partners. Unlike traditional analyst reports, G2 rankings reflect real implementation experiences from verified customers. EPC Group's triple Leader status provides confidence that organizations are selecting a partner with consistent excellence.Commitment to Continued Innovation"This recognition motivates us to maintain these high standards," notes O'Connor, who is currently authoring a new book on AI implementation best practices. "We're investing heavily in emerging technologies while maintaining our core Power BI excellence."EPC Group continues expanding capabilities in:- Advanced AI and BI integration including Power BI development with Claude, OpenAI, Perplexity, Copilot and Grok- Real-time analytics solutions- Automated governance frameworks- Industry-specific accelerators- Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for AI search visibilityExperience Triple Leader Excellence- Organizations seeking Power BI transformation can experience EPC Group's award-winning approach through comprehensive assessments.- Our award-winning approach helps identify quick wins and long-term strategic opportunities.- Contact EPC Group today at (888) 381-9725 or visit www.epcgroup.net to schedule your complimentary Power BI and AI assessment.- Email EPC Group today at contact@epcgroup.netAbout G2G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, helping businesses make smarter decisions based on authentic peer reviews. The quarterly GridReports represent genuine user feedback from verified implementations.About EPC GroupFounded in 1997, EPC Group is a triple G2 Leader in Business Intelligence consulting, specializing in Power BI, AI, and Microsoft technologies. With over 1,500 successful Power BI implementations and consistent G2 Leader recognition, EPC Group delivers transformational results for organizations across North America. EPC Group also holds the records with more than 5,200 Microsoft 365 Implementations in SharePoint as EPC Group understands what it takes to ensure a project's success.

