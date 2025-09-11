Abuse against journalists must never be tolerated

The National Union of Journalists has condemned the rising levels of online and in-person abuse wielded against journalists.

The crucial role journalists hold within our society is widely recognised including by audiences and communities who rely on reporting for information, education and entertainment on wide-ranging matters. However, the NUJ is increasingly concerned about the unacceptable abuse targeted at journalists including photographers and videographers by those seeking to intimidate and thwart public interest journalism.

No journalist should be subjected to a torrent of abuse simply for undertaking their professional duties. The NUJ Code of conduct outlining key principles including on fair and accurate reporting forms part of the union’s rules and has set out the main principles of UK and Irish journalism for several decades.

Without greater condemnation of the violence against journalists whether through death threats, doxxing, trolling, stalking or in-person abuse, we risk significant threats to media freedom, media plurality and the ability of journalists to carry out their roles.

At Trades Union Congress this week, an NUJ delegation highlighted the targeted abuse experienced by journalists, urging solidarity from unions in opposing the violence. The union has repeatedly condemned the disproportionate attacks encountered by women journalists and those from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, who have reported misogynistic, sexist and racist abuse.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, raised the union's Journalists' Safety Tracker on the conference floor at Congress, informing delegates of the urgent need to ensure an evidence base of the harassment and abuse against journalists. The NUJ is encouraging journalists including those who are freelance, directly employed, NUJ members or non-members, to engage with the Tracker, reporting historic incidents and returning to the tool should incidents arise in future.

Natasha Hirst, Ethics council vice chair and member of the NUJ Disabled Members' Council, spoke of the harmful rhetoric targeted at women journalists in efforts to censor their voices and presence in the public sphere. She told delegates of the chilling effect and urged Congress’ support to ensure abuse against journalists is never normalised.

More widely within the trade union movement, the worrying examples of violence against workers was heard by delegates at Conference. A motion urging action against assaults on public-facing workers was moved by the RMT and seconded by the Fire Brigades Union with speakers from POA, USDAW and Aslef. Several other unions including the NUJ had sought to speak to the motion, demonstrating the strength of feeling and scale of the issue. The NUJ stands in solidarity with workers from across industries on this important subject.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Efforts to silence, bully and intimidate journalists will always be condemned by the union. There have been truly horrifying examples of deplorable abuse aimed at journalists, with often women journalists relaying incidents clearly intended to instil fear and prevent their reporting from coming to light. “Whilst our engagement with the police continues to ensure journalists’ safety remains a priority, we need greater action too, from online platforms and employers to recognise the scale of the issue. We must all continue to speak out against the targeted attacks against journalists, no matter what form they take. Every incident is one too many.”

Resources

NUJ Journalists’ Safety Tracker: https://journalistsafetytracker.org.uk/

NUJ Safety Toolkit: https://www.journalists-safety.tools/

Advice on covering protests: https://www.nuj.org.uk/resource/advice-on-covering-protests.html

