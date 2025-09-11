Scribe Video Center Welcomes Tony Heriza for a two-day Body of Work series: Celebrating 50 Years of Political Media

Body of Work with Tony Heriza - Thursday, Sept. 18 & Friday, Sept. 19, 7:00PM (Register at scribe.org/heriza) Event program for September 18 & 19 at Scribe, featuring his films "Facing the Wind" and "Art of Survival"

Join Scribe Video Center (3908 Lancaster Avenue) on September 18 & 19 to explore 50 years of radical filmmaking, activism, and media for social change!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribe Video Center is pleased to present an extraordinary two-day event as part of its Summer 2025 Body of Work series. This screening series will highlight the work of Tony Heriza, a powerful filmmaker whose work in political media-making spans the last 50 years!Event Details:Body of Work with Tony HerizaWhen: Thursday, September 18 & Friday, September 19 @ 7:00 PMWhere: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PATickets: $5 per eveningLink to register: scribe.org/heriza Tony Heriza has been producing media for social change since the 1970s, while also teaching and working with community organizations. His work has been broadcast on PBS and screened at festivals worldwide. A co-founder of the Media House collective in Dayton, Ohio—alongside Julia Reichert and Jim Klein—Heriza was part of an influential group of activist filmmakers whose works Union Maids and Seeing Red earned Oscar nominations.Heriza has a B.A. from Antioch College and a Master’s degree from Rutgers University. He has taught media production at Rutgers, the University of Pennsylvania, and Temple University, and served for many years as Director of Media Production for the American Friends Service Committee.Retracing his 50-year journey in political media-making, Heriza will connect past struggles to the urgent needs of today, exploring how radical media can inspire change across generations.Event Program:THURSDAY. SEPTEMBER 18, 7:00 PMOn the first evening, Tony will begin by sharing stories of the political and cultural climate of the early 1970s, when he was introduced to both radical politics and documentary media-making. He will tell stories of the lifelong relationships that emerged from that period, closing the evening with "Facing the Wind", his newest work with long-time collaborator Deirdre Fishel."Facing the Wind" (USA, 2024, 58 minutes) – A love story about people with Lewy body dementia, the spouses that care for them, and the remarkable community where they find substance and support.FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 7:00 PMOn night 2, Tony will share short works and clips from both his independent work and his collaborations with other filmmakers, exploring how his early collective media-making influenced his work dealing with a range of political and social issues across the decades. He will discuss how his approach to working in and with communities has evolved and will finish with a full screening of "Art of Survival", his recent collaboration with Valerie Keller and James Wasserman filmed in Kensington."Art of Survival" (USA, 2023, 28 minutes) – A short documentary that captures the spirit and energy of the Kensington Storefront, an open arts studio that for three years offered a cup of coffee, a snack, and a chance to make art – in the heart of Philadelphia’s drug crisis.Space is limited – don’t miss this opportunity to engage with transformative media, community, and conversation!Register now: scribe.org/herizaSupport Scribe and become a member: scribe.org/join-us About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio as tools for artistic expression and social change. Through workshops, screenings, and community production programs, we empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.

