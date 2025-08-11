Step Into the Future of Storytelling: Scribe Video Center Launches Augmented Reality Workshop this August

Augmented Reality: Multi-Reality Storytelling, Instructor: Taj Rauch, 3 sessions: Tuesdays, August 12 - 26 from 7-9PM, scribe.org/workshops Taj Rauch headshot

Join Scribe Video Center for an all-new workshop on Augmented Reality for storytelling, starting Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 7PM.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augmented Reality (AR) are technologies that allow us to enhance the images and sounds of the real world through immersive visual and audio technologies. Join Scribe Video Center for “Augmented Reality: Multi-Reality Storytelling” led by Taj Rauch, a brand-new 3-week workshop in immersive technologies starting Tuesday, August 12, that offers an entry point into the world of AR, focusing on storytelling, cultural preservation, and collaborative creation.Event Details:Augmented Reality: Multi-Reality StorytellingWhen: Tuesday, August 12, 19, and 26, 7:00 PMWhere: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster AvenueCost: $100, $75 for Scribe MembersLink to register: SCRIBE.ORG/AR About the Workshop:This hands-on workshop will use tools like Adobe Aero and Niantic Studio to show you how to bring objects and artifacts to life – through your smartphone for others to experience. By the end of this workshop, you will have a better understanding of how to create your own AR experience through two different softwares and will have a fully realized AR experience rooted in storytelling and creative exploration.About the Instructor:Taj Rauch is an immersive storyteller with an appetite for learning anything he can get his hands on. With a background in playwriting, cinematography, installation and projections, he’s convinced himself that world building is best done by exploring every element. His work has been featured in Fringe Festival, PAFA Museum, IceBox Project Space, Vox Populi Gallery, and on The Today Show. Learn more at TajRauch.com.Space is limited for this one-of-a-kind experience! Don’t miss out—reserve your spot today. And while you’re at it, check out Scribe’s other upcoming workshops like Festival Ready with Sydney Rodriguez of BlackStar (September 2) and Q&A with a Cinematographer (September 9).Register now: scribe.org/workshops Support Scribe and become a member: scribe.org/join-us ###About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio as tools for artistic expression and social change. Through workshops, screenings, and community production programs, we empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.