Dr Aditya Nagrath to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Aditya Nagrath, mathematician and education reformer, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming math education through conceptual understanding and mission-driven innovation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Nagrath will explore how redefining math education can unlock equity and empower students. He breaks down how fostering abstract reasoning and aligning technology with values can drive lasting impact. Viewers will walk away with a clear vision of how to rethink learning for future generations.“Empowering students to understand math transforms their potential,” said Nagrath.Aditya’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/aditya-nagrath

