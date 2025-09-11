Submit Release
MDC welcomes new conservation agent to Ralls County

HANNIBAL, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces a new conservation agent placement for Ralls County. Agent Zack Durbin is transferring from St. Charles County where he has worked since graduating from the Conservation Agent Training Academy in 2023.

Originally from Jefferson County, Agent Durbin grew up outdoors, hunting and fishing. He has a degree in biology with a conservation emphasis from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. After graduation, he worked on large mammal research projects in the western United States before applying to join the Conservation Agent Training Program.

“At a very early age, I knew I wanted to be a Missouri conservation agent,” recalls Durbin. “The thing I’m most excited about in Ralls County is the opportunity to be a part of an amazing rural community, and of course, get some fishing in along the way.”

Agent Durbin can be reached at (573) 248-9383 or via email at Zachary.durbin@mdc.mo.gov.

