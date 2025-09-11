Carmelo Marsala Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Building a Scalable Business with Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carmelo Marsala, founder of Spray-Net, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on redefining what it means to scale a business—combining grit, innovation, and family values to leave a lasting impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Marsala will explore how setbacks can fuel resilience, why challenging the status quo leads to real innovation, and how to build systems that scale grit into lasting value. He breaks down the importance of planning for chaos, adapting to change, and leading with vision—helping viewers understand how to create businesses that outlive them.“I’m a Legacy Maker, lifting others to build their futures—together with my wife, that’s my mark”, said Marsala.Carmelo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/carmelo-marsala

