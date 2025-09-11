Submit Release
Katt Watts to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katt Watts, aerial artist and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming pain into purpose, breaking industry barriers, and empowering performers through movement.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Watts will explore how movement arts can heal trauma and build confidence. She breaks down how embracing holistic wellness and fearless innovation can unlock personal empowerment and industry change. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of resilience, feeling empowered to create their own opportunities.

“Movement saved my life—it’s not just art, it’s healing and empowerment,” said Watts.

Katt’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/katt-watts9klu825k/.

Katt Watts
Legacy Makers
