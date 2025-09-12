Fast Guard Service Launches Security Guard App in Miami

Fast Guard Logo

“Miami estates, homes, and events now have 24/7 affordable armed or unarmed guard protection available instantly through the Fast Guard App.”

Miami homeowners and event planners deserve reliable, affordable protection. The Fast Guard App makes booking professional security as simple as tapping your phone.” — Roderick C. Payne jr

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Guard Service, a nationwide leader in private security staffing, has launched the Fast Guard App in Miami, making it easier and more affordable than ever for homeowners, event planners, and businesses to secure armed guards, unarmed guards, fire watch patrols, and event security personnel.

As Miami continues to see rising demand for estate security and private residential protection, the Fast Guard App provides a simple, cost-effective solution. Residents across neighborhoods like Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, and Miami Beach can now book professional guards with just a few taps on their phone — 24/7, 365.

“Miami’s luxury estates and growing residential communities need reliable, affordable protection. The Fast Guard App ensures homeowners can now order security as easily as food delivery — whether they need an overnight guard, event protection, or long-term coverage,” said Roderick Payne, President of Fast Guard Service.

The app offers:

Affordable armed & unarmed estate security for Miami homeowners.

Event security for private parties, weddings, and nightlife venues.

Fire watch patrols for property managers and contractors.

On-demand bodyguard services for VIPs and executives.

The Fast Guard App is now available for download on iOS and Android, giving Miami clients the fastest and most convenient way to book trusted protection.

