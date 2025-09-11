Governor Mills Visits Sanford Regional Technical Center as Record Administration Investments Prepare Students for Good-Paying Jobs in the Trades

Governor Mills surveyed new equipment at Sanford Regional Technical Center secured through her Jobs Plan and visited Biddeford where a long-vacant downtown block has been revitalized into a new bowling alley and restaurant

York County, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills yesterday visited the Sanford Regional Technical Center in Sanford to see firsthand how her Administration's record investments in career and technical education are helping Maine students enter the trades.

Through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, Governor Mills has invested $20 million to expand career and technical education (CTE) across the State, including $4.5 million in awards to 23 CTE programs to purchase and upgrade equipment to enhance student learning experiences and career preparation for high-skilled, in-demand industries.

Sanford Regional Technical Center received a grant of nearly $117,000 that it used to purchase equipment for its Engineering Architectural Design and Machine Tool Programs, which the Governor surveyed today.

The Governor's visit was part of a series of stops around York County to celebrate investments in students and communities that are making strong contributions to the local economy.

"Maine needs more plumbers, more electricians, more truck drivers -- more people overall in the trades -- which is exactly why I have worked so hard to make historic investments in career and technical education centers during my time as Governor. It was a joy to see students today using and learning from the equipment that my investments help make happen, and I am excited to watch as they graduate and put these new skills to use in good-paying jobs that will make rewarding careers and benefit our economy," said Governor Mills. "I am proud of the nearly 11,000 students, a record-high, who have enrolled in CTE programs across our state this year. My Administration will continue to support those students, and their teachers, as they chart their careers in Maine."

Later in the day, Governor Mills had lunch at Boulangerie -- A Proper Bakery in Kennebunk with owner Michelle McGuire, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Dolce, State Senator Joe Rafferty (D-Kennebunk), and State Representative Traci Gere (D-Kennebunkport) to discuss lessons from the coastal community's summer tourism season.

"It was wonderful to have the Governor back in Kennebunk to discuss the challenges facing our small businesses in town," said Michelle McGuire, Owner of Boulangerie. "We discussed the challenges of our labor pool in Maine, supply chain, increases in ingredient costs and lack of affordable housing for our staff."

Earlier this year, Governor Mills held a roundtable with community leaders at Kennebunk's historic Seaside Inn in to discuss the impact of tariffs and U.S.-Canadian relations on the hospitality industry. Last week, the Maine Turnpike Authority reported that Maine experienced a 45 percent drop in Canadian cash-paying customers in summer 2026 compared to 2025.

Governor Mills, Sen. Rafferty, Sen. Ingwersen, and Dolce also toured Align Prevision in Arundel, a leading advanced manufacturing firm specializing in high-precision machining and assembly for aerospace, defense, and medical industries and The Landing School, which offers world-class programs in boatbuilding, marine systems, and yacht design.

"It's always great to have the Governor visit Kennebunk," said Senator Joe Rafferty (D-Kennebunk). "I look forward to our continued partnership on issues important to the people of Maine."

"I was pleased to welcome the Governor today to my hometown of Arundel and show her the incredible innovation going on in my district," said Senator Henry Ingwersen (D-Arundel).

"We are grateful that Governor Mills once again visited our area businesses. Seeing her deep, personal interest in our businesses' stories, successes and challenges is gratifying," said Laura Dolce, Director of the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. "From the baked goods at Boulangerie to the bolts and boats at Align and the Landing School, the governor was able to see the breadth and depth of our Kennebunks business community. It never fails to impress."

"We were honored to welcome Governor Mills to Align Precision in Arundel today to showcase our highly-skilled team that meets the exacting demands of our aerospace and defense customers," said Kevin Therrien, General Manager of Align Precision. We're encouraged by the State's commitment to workforce development and look forward to partnering on solutions that strengthen our industry and our community."

"We were honored to welcome Governor Janet Mills to The Landing School of Boatbuilding & Design today," said John Caron, President of The Landing School of Boatbuilding & Design. "Our students were proud to share their passion and craftsmanship with the Governor. Her commitment to education and workforce development aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare students for meaningful careers in the marine industry."

The Governor ended the day with Biddeford Mayor Marty Grohman, Senator Ingwersen, and Representative Marc Malon (D-Biddeford), and other community leaders at The Gutter Bar in downtown Biddeford, which opened in August. Located in the historic but long-vacant Marble Block, The Gutter Bar's Maine location is its first outside of New York City and marks another milestone in Biddeford's nationally recognized renaissance.

"The Gutter Bar is proof of what Biddeford does best: turning bold ideas into real successes. Thanks to the support of the City Council, this beautifully restored building is now anchoring our downtown and drawing families and friends to Main Street," said Biddeford Mayor Marty Grohman. "I thank Governor Mills for her steadfast support of Maine's downtowns and economic growth."

"We are truly honored to have Governor Mills visit our very first Maine location of The Gutter here in Biddeford. Her support underscores just how welcoming and small business-friendly the State of Maine is," said Todd Powers, Owner and Founder of the Gutter Bar. "From day one, we've felt embraced by this community, and we're excited to add to Biddeford's growth energy with a place for friends and families to gather for entertainment. We're grateful for the Governor's encouragement, the small business community in Biddeford, and the warm reception from the people of Maine."

The Governor's visits in York County follow earlier visits this week to Waterville, Gardiner, and Bangor to meet with business and community leaders, and celebrate Administration investments in housing and economic development.